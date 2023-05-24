Every Nice Thing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Have Said About Each Other So Far

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship is one for the history books.

The newly engaged couple was reportedly first romantically linked in January 2019 — the same month Bezos and ex MacKenzie Scott announced they were splitting after 25 years together. Just one day after the former pair finalized their divorce in April, Sánchez filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell.

Though the Amazon billionaire and the Emmy Award-winning journalist have kept details of their romance mostly out of the spotlight, Bezos and Sánchez have gushed about each other over the course of their relationship on numerous occasions. For example, in December 2021, the former So You Think You Can Dance host posted a "photo dump" ahead of the New Year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

"I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday. My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022," she captioned the carousel of photos, one of which featured the Blue Origin founder cozying up to a bikini-clad Sánchez on a boat.

The following March, she shared a sweet photo of Bezos baking in the kitchen, writing, "Nothing better than walking into the kitchen and he is making cookies from scratch for the kids."

The entrepreneur shares four children — three sons and one daughter — with ex-wife Scott, while Sánchez shares son Evan and daughter Ella with ex Whitesell. She also shares son Nikko with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

In January 2022, she celebrated Bezos in a birthday tribute posted to Instagram, writing in part, "If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes."

Bezos and Sánchez even addressed their relationship during their first interview as a couple with CNN in November last year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Prime Video)

"Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," Bezos said. "So, she is an inspiration in that way. She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that's just a small example."

Sánchez went on to detail what a typical weekend night looks like for them, telling the outlet that they "can be kind of boring."

The former Extra reporter continued, "We have dinner with the kids. That's always fun and a great conversation. There's seven between us, so there's a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie… by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie."

The pair also explained why they work so well together — both professionally and romantically — with Sánchez noting, "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together. And we love each other."

Bezos added, "It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together."

In January, the former anchor penned a touching tribute to her beau in honor of his 59th birthday, calling him "the man of my dreams who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart."

Sánchez continued, "You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon."

She also called Bezos her "favorite person" ahead of attending the Versace fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles in March.

On Monday, a source confirmed to The Messenger that the couple got engaged. Page Six was the first to report the news.