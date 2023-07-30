Disney's ongoing efforts in IP mining have led to numerous movies based on theme park rides (or attractions, as they're called in the business). The results have been mixed, with successes like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to flops like Tomorrowland.

To mark the release of the latest one, Haunted Mansion, we're taking a look at movies based on Disney Park rides, ranked by critics' scores on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. (For simplicity's sake, we're only including the first Pirates of the Caribbean.)

1. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

Critics score: 80%

Audience score: 86%

This blockbuster swashbuckler is the best of the bunch and, to this day, is the only Disney Park ride adaptation to launch a franchise.

Why It's Fresh: Critics thought the film was too long, but aside from that flaw, they enjoyed the comedy, the special effects, and, above all else, Johnny Depp's performance. "Had Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl no other attributes, the sheer spectacle of Depp would be worth the cost of admission, but shockingly, his cheeky performance is just one bit of a booty bursting with goodies," wrote the Austin Chronicle's Kimberley Jones

Release Date: 2003

Cast: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley

2. 'Jungle Cruise'

Critics score: 62%

Audience score: 92%

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt journey down the enchanted Amazon in this supernatural adventure.

Why It's Fresh: Critics found it derivative but enjoyed Johnson and Blunt's performances. Linda Marric of the Jewish Chronicle called it "an enjoyably chaotic romp which feels both fresh and yet familiar."

Release Date: 2021

Cast: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez

3. 'Tower of Terror'

Critics score: N/A

Audience score: 53%

Steve Guttenberg stars as a journalist investigating a haunted hotel in the TV movie based on the notorious drop ride.

Why It's Rotten: Rotten Tomatoes doesn't have any critical reviews for Tower of Terror, but its audience score places it in the upper ranks of theme park adaptations.

Release Date: 1997

Cast: Steve Guttenberg, Kirsten Dunst, Michael McShane

4. 'Tomorrowland'

Critics score: 50%

Audience score: 50%

A grumpy inventor and a wide-eyed teenager travel to an alternate dimension called "Tomorrowland" in this sci-fi adventure based on the titular "themed land" from the Magic Kingdom.

Why It's Rotten: Critics thought Tomorrowland was nice to look at but found the script preachy and overstuffed. NPR's Bob Mondello called it "noisy" and "frantic," and its "sermonizing left [him] feeling grumpy."

Release Date: 2015

Cast: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson

5. 'Haunted Mansion'

Critics score: 40%

Audience score: 83%

A group of overmatched humans tries to evict the spectral residents of a New Orleans mansion in this family horror-comedy.



Why It's Rotten: The second attempt at a movie based on Disney's haunted house attraction is getting slightly better reviews than the first — but only slightly. The film "represents a marginal improvement over the Eddie Murphy-starring original, but still fails to capture the charm of the classic ride or establish a distinctive identity of its own," opined The Inlander's Josh Bell.

Release Date: 2023

Cast: Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson

6. 'The Country Bears'

Critics score: 31%

Audience score: 33%

This family comedy based on the animatronic stage show The Country Bear Jamboree follows a band of country-rocking bears as they reunite to save their old concert hall.

Why It's Rotten: Critics simply thought the film was dumb. "So awkward, so leaden, so virtually laugh-free that it's guaranteed to bring down the Happy Meals it's being marketed with," The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday wrote.

Release Date: 2002

Cast: Christopher Walken, Haley Joel Osment, Stephen Tobolowsky

7. 'Mission to Mars'

Critics score: 24%

Audience score: 30%

Acclaimed director Brian De Palma helmed this sci-fi adventure, the first theatrically released Disney theme park attraction adaptation.

Why it's Rotten: De Palma's direction has some panache, even though he's mostly on autopilot, and the script leaves much to be desired. Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times called it "a movie as cold and distant as the Red Planet itself."

Release Date: 2000

Cast: Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins, Don Cheadle

8. 'The Haunted Mansion'

Critics score: 14%

Audience score: 31%

Eddie Murphy stars as a workaholic realtor who gets trapped inside a ghost-infested old house on the bayou with his family.

Why It's Rotten: Critics found The Haunted Mansion boring, with a sleepwalking performance from Eddie Murphy. "The Haunted Mansion is disappointing in just about every way," wrote the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Boyar. "Even the plot, which seems simple enough at first, turns out to be confusing when all is revealed.

Release Date: 2003

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Wallace Shawn