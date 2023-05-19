Every ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

For over two decades, we’ve been watching Dominic Toretto live his life a quarter mile at a time.

Since 2001's The Fast and the Furious, Dom (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the Fast family have been through a wealth of gas-guzzling drama, both on-screen and off.

The May 19 release of Fast X marks a landmark for the blockbuster franchise. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at how we got here by racing through how every Fast & Furious movie ranks according to critical scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Furious 7." (Universal Pictures)

1. 'Furious 7'

Critics score: 81%

Audience score: 82%

The franchise’s most critically well-regarded installment pays tribute to franchise star Paul Walker, who died in November 2013 while the film was in production. The plot of Furious 7 involves Dom, Brian O’Conner (Walker), and the crew facing off against Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Why it’s Fresh: Furious 7 earned praise for how it handled Walker’s death, while still holding onto the franchise’s best qualities. "Furious 7 is respectful, even solemn, when it needs to be," Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson wrote, "but is still, thank God, plenty of crazy fun."

Release Date: 2015

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson in "Fast Five." (Universal Pictures)

2. 'Fast Five'

Critics score: 78%

Audience score: 83%

The crew flees in Rio de Janeiro, where they organize a heist of drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) in order to start a new life. The movie also introduces Dwayne Johnson into the franchise as bounty hunter Luke Hobbs–but more on him later.

Why it’s Fresh: The movie was applauded for leaning into the franchise’s most audacious and adrenaline-soaked tendencies. "Embarrassingly fun, the story of speedy, senseless, violence-crammed action flick that virtually defines the summer season," the Miami Herald’s Connie Ogle wrote, "with superheroes who aren’t gods or crusaders in tights but guys in T-shirts and jeans who can drive cars really fast."

Release Date: 2011

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster

Gal Gadot and Sung Kang in "Fast & Furious 6." (Universal Pictures)

3. 'Fast & Furious 6'

Critics score: 70%

Audience score: 84%

Picking up after Fast Five’s successful heist in Rio, the crew splits up to live life in secret around the globe. However, when Hobbs requests the help of Dom and his crew for help taking down Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) in exchange for full pardons, they have no choice but to accept.

Why it’s Fresh: Justin Lin’s direction was roundly celebrated, particularly when it came to the movie’s biggest, flashiest moments. "Some of the action sequences are insane," the Denver Post’s Lisa Kennedy wrote. "No, really. Absurd, impossible, physics defying, triage-required stuff. No matter. That’s the foolish rush of a franchise that must go faster and faster and furiouser and furiouser."

Release Date: 2013

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Luke Evans

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." (Universal Pictures)

4. 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'

Critics score: 68%

Audience score: 88%

The first and so far only spinoff in the Fast universe, Hobbs and Shaw followed the odd couple pairing of Johnson and Statham’s characters as they teamed up to prevent superhuman cyber terrorist Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) from destroying the world.

Why it’s Fresh: Though not quite as lauded as the franchise’s peaks, Hobbs & Shaw earned marks from some critics for its tongue-and-cheek, irreverent tone, with the Globe & Mail’s Barry Hertz writing, "The film is ridiculous and proud of it." The movie was an even bigger hit with audiences, as Hobbs & Shaw has the highest audience score of any Fast flick across the board.

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures)

5. 'The Fate of the Furious'

Critics score: 67%

Audience score: 72%

Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are now married, but the honeymoon phase does not last long. A cyberterrorist named Cipher (Charlize Theron) forces Dom back into action and, even more surprisingly, to turn his back on his entire squad.

Why it’s Fresh: Reviews were largely mixed, but critics who managed to embrace The Fate of the Furious for all of its imperfections enjoyed themselves. "Artistically, there are better franchises," The Ringer’s K. Austin Collins wrote. "And certainly, there are better movies. Rarely, however, is a movie this big such unabashedly dumb fun."

Release Date: 2017

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron

Nathalie Emmanuel and Vin Diesel in "F9: The Fast Saga." (Universal Pictures)

6. 'F9: The Fast Saga'

Critics score: 60%

Audience score: 82%

Dom and the crew confront a massively talented driver and assassin named Jakub (John Cena), who also happens to be Dom’s long-lost brother.

Why it’s Fresh: The movie received praise from some critics for throwing a bunch of madness at the wall. "If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid," the Associated Press’ Jake Coyle wrote.

Release Date: 2021

Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Helen Mirren

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in <em>The Fast And The Furious</em> (Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

7. 'The Fast and the Furious'

Critics score: 54%

Audience score: 74%

The Fast and the Furious introduces audiences to the street racing escapades of Dom Toretto, his family, and his group of friends.

Why it’s Rotten: The Fast and the Furious was a commercial smash, earning $144 million at the domestic box office. Critics, however, weren’t quite so smitten. "The movie is such a drag that it ends up doing something hard to imagine: it makes you long for the soulless professionalism of a Jerry Bruckheimer movie," the New York Times’ Elvis Mitchell wrote.

Release Date: 2001

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez

Jason Momoa in "Fast X." (Universal Pictures)

8. 'Fast X'

Critics score: 53%

Audience score: 85%

The latest entry in the Fast saga adds Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno to the family. Momoa plays Dante Reyes, son of Fast Five bad guy Hernan Reyes, who's out for revenge against Dom and his family.

Why it’s Rotten: While critics enjoyed Momoa's over-the-top performance, many felt that it was an uninspired entry in the franchise. "There’s a desperate familiarity to all of Fast X that makes it even more like reheated leftovers than it has before," wrote RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico.

Release Date: 2023

Cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez

Lucas Black and Bow Wow in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift." (Universal Pictures)

9. 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Critics score: 38%

Audience score: 69%

The third entry in the Fast cinematic universe doesn’t feature any of the actors from the first two movies. Lucas Black stars as Sean Boswell, a troubled teen sent to live in Japan with his father. Once in Tokyo, he gets embroiled in the fascinating–and sometimes dangerous–world of drift racing.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics didn’t take very kindly to the new cast, with the Independent's Anthony Quinn writing, "The third outing made me almost nostalgic for the original movie starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Almost." Still, fans of the franchise didn’t mind the re-brand, as Tokyo Drift has a 31% difference between critics and audiences scores.

Release Date: 2006

Cast: Lucas Black, Bow Wow, Sung Kang

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges in "2 Fast 2 Furious." (Universal Pictures)

10. '2 Fast 2 Furious'

Critics score: 36%

Audience score: 50%

Diesel stepped away from the sequel over issues with the film’s script, but Walker stuck around to bridge the gap. 2 Fast 2 Furious finds Brian relocating to Miami and working together with the FBI in order to take down drug lord Carter Verone (Cole Hauser).

Why it’s Rotten: If critics weren’t high on the original, they really didn’t like the sequel. Many found the story to be clunky and some of the new actors to be less-than-perfect additions. "It’s a terrible movie," Salon’s Charles Taylor wrote, "stuck in plot idiocies and big, noisy set pieces like a tire mired in mud."

Release Date: 2003

Cast: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges

Vin Diesel in "Fast & Furious." (Universal Pictures)

11. 'Fast & Furious'

Critics score: 28%

Audience score: 67%

Fast & Furious featured the returns of the original cast — Diesel, Walker, Rodriguez, and Brewster — after they were absent in Tokyo Drift. In the movie, a feuding Dom (Diesel) and Brian (Walker) put their differences aside to take down the operation of Mexican drug lord Arturo Braga (John Ortiz).

Why it’s Rotten: Much of the criticism landed on the shoulders of its returning actors. "The stars look bored out of their minds when the fourth episode of the franchise stalls between racing sequences, which is all too often in a flick where 106 minutes speed by in what feels like at least four hours," the New York Post’s Lou Leminick wrote. The fans, however, largely disagreed: the 39% disparity between critics score and audience score is the largest difference across the entire franchise.

Release Date: 2009

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez