Every Disney Live-Action Remake Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

For over a decade, Disney has been on a mission to produce live-action remakes of all its animated classics. Though 1994’s Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was the studio’s first live-action reimaging, Alice in Wonderland reached the $1 billion milestone at the box office in 2010 and started the era in earnest. Since then, some of Disney’s remakes have been more successful with critics and audiences than others.

Here’s every Disney live-action remake, from the first one to the latest one, The Little Mermaid, ranked according to critical scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Neel Sethi in 'The Jungle Book.' (Disney)

1. 'The Jungle Book'

Critics Score: 94%

Audience Score: 86%

Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, is forced to flee his home to escape the wrath of Shere Khan, a perilous tiger intent on killing him.

Why it’s Fresh: The realistic CGI and risky yet creative changes in the storyline — such as diving into Mowgli’s history and Shere Khan’s death — made the film a favorite among critics. “It’s the very rare remake that’s actually better than the original,” wrote Claudia Puig of Japan’s Asahi Shimbun Globe.

Release Date: 2016

Cast: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley

Oakes Fegley in 'Pete’s Dragon.' (Disney)

2. 'Pete’s Dragon'

Critics Score: 88%

Audience Score: 72%

Grace, a charming woodcarver’s daughter, discovers the tales her father told her of a mysterious dragon might be true when she meets an orphan, Pete, who claims he lives in the woods with a dragon.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics raved about the film’s production, relatable and child-like story and heartfelt creativity. “Nothing about the film feels forced or overstated, and even the most predictable of plot machinations feel authentic under [director David] Lowery's capable direction,” Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Review wrote.

Release Date: 2016

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley, Wes Bentley

Lily James in 'Cinderella.' (Disney)

3. 'Cinderella'

Critics Score: 83%

Audience Score: 78%

Cinderella, a young girl in the care of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters after her father’s death, gets a shimmer of hope when she attends a royal ball.

Why it’s Fresh: Cinderella, directed by Kenneth Branagh, managed to stay true to the beloved classic while updating it for the modern era. The Times UK’s Kate Muir called it “a sumptuous, candy-coloured rush of romance, with added thespian backbone from Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother.”

Release Date: 2015

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden

Sam Neill and Jason Scott Lee in 'Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.' (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

4. 'Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book'

Critics Score: 80%

Audience Score: 55%

A reunion with a childhood friend leads Mowgli back to society after being raised in the wild.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics enjoyed the compelling music and lively motions of the featured animals, even if it wasn’t as true to the source material as its title promised. “It isn't Kipling, but it is good old-fashioned Saturday-matinee fun," the Hartford Courant’s Malcolm Johnson wrote.

Release Date: 1994

Cast: Jason Scott Lee, Cary Elwes, Lena Headey

Emma Stone in 'Cruella.' (Disney)

5. 'Cruella'

Critics Score: 75%

Audience Score: 97%

Cruella is a darkly comic origin story of the infamous 101 Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vill.

Why it’s Fresh: The unexpected turns, Oscar-winning costumes, and stunning performances from the Emmas are what helped make this remake a critical hit. M.N. Miller of Ready Steady Cut touted the film as “a witty, suspenseful, ultra-cool, killer Disney live-action triumph.”

Release Date: 2021

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry

Yifei Liu in 'Mulan.' (Disney)

6. 'Mulan'

Critics Score: 72%

Audience Score: 47%

In order to protect her sick father from combat, Mulan disguises herself as a man so she can go to war against an occupying army.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics enjoyed this film more than audiences did, praising its visual grandeur. “The combat set pieces are terrific, the scale of the storytelling is epic,” The Observer UK’s Wendy Ide wrote.

Release Date: 2020

Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee

'Christopher Robin.' (Disney)

7. 'Christopher Robin'

Critics Score: 72%

Audience Score: 82%

After an unexpected visit from his friend Winnie the Pooh, a grown-up Christopher Robin living in London helps Winnie reunite with his friends like Eeyore and Tigger as they venture out into the city.

Why it’s Fresh: The film helped older fans relive their childhood and younger ones find the magic in their own. “The film is charming, even with the usual Disney paw prints on the themes,” Paul Byrnes of the Sydney Morning Herald wrote.

Release Date: 2018

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in 'Beauty and the Beast.' (Disney)

8. 'Beauty and the Beast'

Critics Score: 71%

Audience Score: 80%

When Belle becomes trapped in a castle with a beast, her nightmare turns into a whimsical romance as she realizes there’s more to him than his frightful appearance.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics appreciated this faithful adaptation’s visual panache. “It's a tale as old as time, but in its latest imagining it still feels fresh,” wrote Detroit News’ Adam Graham.

Release Date: 2017

Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans

Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid.' (Disney)

9. 'The Little Mermaid'

Critics Score: 71%

Audience Score: TBD

Ariel, a mermaid princess with a beautiful singing voice, trades her voice to a witch in exchange for legs with which to walk on land, where she falls in love with a human prince.

Why it’s Fresh: While critics were split on whether or not it's a good thing that so little was changed from the original, their praise for star Halle Bailey's performance was nearly unanimous. "Bailey is fantastic casting," Empire's Helen O'Hara wrote. "She has ample pipes for the songs, even resisting the pop-star tendency to sing ten notes where one would do."

Release Date: 2023

Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King

Lady and Tramp in 'Lady and the Tramp.' (KC Bailey/Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

10. 'Lady and the Tramp'

Critics Score: 66%

Audience Score: 50%

An elegant cocker spaniel finds companionship and love with a rough-around-the-edges stray.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics didn’t love this remake, especially compared to the original, but thought it was fine. “The movie is middle-of-the-road rather than bad — hard to hate and harder to love,” the New York Times’ Elisabeth Vincentelli wrote.

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe

Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe in 'Peter Pan and Wendy.' (Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

11. 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Critics Score: 62%

Audience Score: 11%

Wendy Darling goes to Neverland with her two brothers after refusing to fulfill her parents’ dream for her to go to boarding school. Once there, she meets the permanently boyish Peter Pan, battles Captain Hook and builds a bond with a small fairy.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics felt David Lowery’s second Disney remake was well-made, if a little staid. “The movie is entertaining and has a professional polish; but it’s also very safe,” the Los Angeles Times’ Noel Murray wrote. It has a notable gulf between critical and audience scores — a commonly occurring word in audience reviews is “boring.”

Release Date: 2023

Cast: Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson, Jude Law

Will Smith in 'Aladdin.' (Disney)

12. 'Aladdin'

Critics Score: 57%

Audience Score: 94%

Poor young man Aladdin falls in love with the royal Princess Jasmine and makes a lasting friendship with a genie all while trying to escape the wrath of a wicked sorcerer.

Why it’s Rotten: According to some critics, the remake took too many liberties in adapting the 1992 animated film, making it difficult to recreate the original’s magic. “A very straightforward, big spectacle musical,” wrote Christy Lemire of FilmWeek.

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent.' (Disney)

13. 'Maleficent'

Critics Score: 54%

Audience Score: 70%

The titular queen’s motivations get explored — she’s not evil, just misunderstood — in this Sleeping Beauty spinoff.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics praised Angelina Jolie’s performance but had problems with the movie’s inconsistent script. “Jolie's commitment to the part is admirable: She gives this Maleficent a real emotional urgency,” Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri wrote. “But the rest of the movie lets her down.”

Release Date: 2014

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Ella Fanning, Sharlto Copley

'The Lion King.' (Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

14. 'The Lion King'

Critics Score: 52%

Audience Score: 88%

In this coming of age story, the birth of Simba, who is next in line as king, shakes up Pride Rock. His journey to the throne is filled with adventure and self-discovery.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics felt the magic, energy, and humor that captivated children in the animated original was missing from the remake. “Watch this Lion King for the technical achievement and musical numbers, and then watch the original to feel satisfied,” Chicago Reader’s Ted Piekarz advised.

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Mia Wasikowska in 'Alice in Wonderland.' (Disney)

15. 'Alice in Wonderland'

Critics Score: 51%

Audience Score: 55%

Alice journeys into a magical wonderland and tries to stop the Red Queen’s rule.

Why it’s Rotten: Some critics were left underwhelmed, referring to the film as too cliché. The New Yorker’s Anthony Lane wrote, “The movie badgers more than it charms.”

Release Date: 2010

Cast: Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter

'Dumbo.' (Disney)

16. 'Dumbo'

Critics Score: 45%

Audience Score: 48%

Dumbo’s circus family discovers his ears help him fly. The baby elephant becomes a main attraction and garners the attention of a businessman who wants to take Dumbo’s circus act to a new level.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics found this remake overstuffed and emotionally distant. “Disney's new live-action Dumbo isn't awful, but it isn't very good, either,” Leonard Maltin wrote. “Why waste so much money and talent on a film that is foredoomed to take second place to a classic?”

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito

Glenn Close in '101 Dalmatians.' (Disney)

17. '101 Dalmatians'

Critics Score: 41%

Audience Score: 40%

The evil Cruella kidnaps Dalmatian puppies, hoping to use their fur to make the coat of her dreams. But her plans hit a snag when their determined parents set out to rescue them.

Why it’s Rotten: Glenn Close is delightful as Cruella de Vil, but critics weren’t convinced the film needed to exist. “Close creates an iconic, comically menacing character that lingers in the memory long after the bland nonsense of the film has faded,” Antagony & Ecstasy’s Tim Brayton wrote.

Release Date: 1996

Cast: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson

Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.' (Disney)

18. 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Critics Score: 39%

Audience Score: 95%

The sequel shows Maleficent battling a new foe: Aurora’s future mother-in-law, who is just as evil in her plan to rid the land of its fairies.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics argued the fantasy and magic were absent from the narrative, making some wonder why it was created. “The story this time around is even less investing than last time,” said Chris Stuckmann. Audiences disagreed, however; the film has the largest discrepancy between critical and audience score of any live-action Disney remake.

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer

Glenn Close in '102 Dalmatians.' (Disney)

19. '102 Dalmatians'

Critics Score: 31%

Audience Score: 32%



Despite just being released from jail, and vowing to steer clear of all things puppies, Cruella can’t help herself and continues her scheme to make her Dalmatian coat a reality.

Why it’s Rotten: This follow-up doesn’t provide much that is fresh and new, critics said, and instead over-relied on hammy performances. “The director Kevin Lima has made sure that there is plenty of scenery for Glenn Close to chew,” BBC.com’s George Perry wrote.

Release Date: 2000

Cast: Glenn Close, Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans

Tom Hanks and Pinocchio in 'Pinocchio.' (Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

20. 'Pinocchio'

Critics Score: 29%

Audience Score: 28%

Lonely puppet-maker Gepetto crafts a marionette that comes to life and goes on an adventure of his own.

Why it’s Rotten: Many critics said Pinocchio served as another remake that didn’t do the original justice. “This wasn’t a real movie – and there’s almost no chance it learnt enough lessons to become one with a soul,” Wenlei Ma of Australia’s News.com wrote.

Release Date: 2022

Cast: Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo

Mia Wasikowska in 'Alice Through the Looking Glass.' (Disney)

21. 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'

Critics Score: 29%

Audience Score: 48%

In this sequel, Alice is forced to go back to the magical land to save the Mad Hatter.

Why it’s Rotten: The storyline was not compelling enough to leave a positive mark with critics. According to Sarah Michelle Fetters of Movie Freak, “The lack of a nuanced story or intriguing characterizations makes maintaining interest for all two hours utterly ridiculous.”

Release Date: 2016

Cast: Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Mia Wasikowska