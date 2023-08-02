In the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters are stepping up to the plate as actors continue to hit the picket lines.

On Wednesday, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, led by actor Courtney B. Vance, announced the list of actors who have made donations of $1 million or more to the Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which helps struggling actors.

The impressive list consists of George and Amal Clooney, Matt and Luciana Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

"I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line," Streep said in a press release. "In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession."

Clooney also showed his support for his union, while harkening back to the past.

"We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP," he said. "Until then, I'’'m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment. We've stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it's time for our generation to give something back."

In addition, The Messenger reported earlier this week that Seth MacFarlane donated $1 million to the Entertainment Community Fund, which assists actors, as well as struggling writers.

The Writers' Guild of America has been on strike since May, while SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July.