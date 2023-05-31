‘Everwood’ Star John Beasley Dead at 79
The actor, who also starred on 'The Soul Man' and appeared in movies like 'The Mighty Ducks' and 'The Apostle' was just months away from making his Broadway debut
John Beasley, who played bus driver and series narrator Irv Harper on all four seasons of Everwood, has died at the age of 79.
Beasley's son Mike was the first to report the news in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday.
"Man...you know this is a part of life...but that doesn't make it any easier," Mike wrote alongside a picture of himself and his late father. "I lost my best friend today."
"They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were," he continued. "That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."
Beasley's son Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter their father died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. after he had been undergoing tests on his liver.
Tributes for Beasley began pouring in from many of his former co-stars, including Treat Williams, who played Andy Brown on Everwood alongside Beasley from 2002 to 2006.
"My dear friend John Beasley has passed," Williams tweeted on Wednesday. His narration gave Everwood its soul. His acting gave Everwood its gravitas. His friendship gave me laughter and joy. I so loved this man. RIP my brother."
Across his decades-spanning career, Beasley also starred as Cedric the Entertainer's father Barton Bellentine on all five seasons of The Soul Man, and made guest appearances on shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Boston Legal and The Resident.
Beasley also had an impressive film career, appearing in movies including Rudy, The Apostle, The Mighty Ducks and Walking Tall.
Most recently, Beasley starred in the Chicago production of The Notebook, a musical adaptation of the 2004 film and Nicholas Sparks' 1996 novel of the same name. Beasley played the older version of Noah, portrayed by James Garner in the movie.
His son Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter that the musical was prepared to go to New York in August to workshop the production while producers settled on a theater.
