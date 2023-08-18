Early-2000s Disney Stars Everlife Reflect on Their Breakthrough Years and Discuss Plans for a Reunion (Exclusive)

Julia Ross, keyboardist and lead singer for the teen-sister rock band Everlife, can still remember how surreal it felt to see herself on one of her favorite TV stations.

"I loved the Disney Channel," she told The Messenger, looking back on the period in the early 2000s after she and her sisters became staples of the Disney-adjacent music scene. "I'll never forget seeing our music video and seeing my face on a television channel that I would sit and watch for hours."

In 2005, Everlife's single "Find Yourself in You" enjoyed heavy airplay on Radio Disney, setting up the trio — Julia, oldest sister Amber (guitar) and middle sister Sarah (drums) — for stardom in the same scene that would propel the careers of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and others.

The Indiana sisters scored their first record deal in Nashville with Independent Records, a one-album agreement that helped them secure their next deal, this time with local label Tovah Records. They released their second album under that agreement, the self-titled Everlife, which caught the attention of Radio Disney and landed the sisters a deal with Buena Vista in 2006, an umbrella label that includes Walt Disney Music and Disney Sound.

The sisters' careers skyrocketed after that, and though they parted ways with Disney in 2007 and continued their careers independently before their final show as Everlife in 2013, today, 10 years after their breakup, the band still has 34,888 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Everlife formed in 1997 when the Ross sisters were just 9, 11 and 13. Their parents, Pennsylvania natives, moved the family to Nashville in 2003, so their daughters could pursue a music career. Only a few years later, they'd be recording songs for hit Disney Channel movies like 2005's Go Figure, for which they sang the title song. Everlife's videos would play during commercial breaks on the network.

During their time under contract with Disney, Everlife went on tour with other young Disney stars, including Cyrus (as Hannah Montana), the Jonas Brothers, the Cheetah Girls and more. Julia, who still works in the industry as a singer, songwriter and co-founder of songwriting-camp company Mossor, is most in touch with the former band's 2000s touring mates.

"Hannah Montana was signed within months of us joining the Disney train," she said, during a joint phone call with her sisters. "I toured with Miley even after our last Everlife show."

They'd also see other former Disney stars from time to time. Amber recalled the last time she saw Nick Jonas. "Julia and I had gone to one of Nick's shows when he was doing his own thing, to see him and be like, 'Remember when we were all doing these Disney things?'" she said, laughing. Sarah jokingly added, "'Yeah, remember when you were really young?'"

The sisters' vision didn't always align with Disney's priorities

Before Everlife started dominating Radio Disney's airwaves, head of Radio Disney at the time, Robin Jones (who would later become their manager for a time) discovered the girls' music and got it played. Back then, Radio Disney had physical stations across the country, where they'd host performances from the young singers who filled its airwaves.

"We would go and play in all of the cities that had stations. We'd play these big shows or amusement parks or zoos," Amber said. "We started out that way into Disney and then eventually got to the label and the music videos in 2005."

As songwriters themselves, singing songs that Disney handed them was difficult. "Go Figure," from 2005, is one example, though it was the band's big Disney Channel breakout. "We added a couple things to it, but I remember that was tough for me," Julia said. She added that the sisters had "more like a gratefulness for the song rather than a connection to it."

"After a few years of performing that one, it started to feel like it was ours," Sarah said. But in her mind, Disney execs thought, "'Here's a new group. Who do we owe favors to in the writers we know that could maybe just get this going?'"

"We came in like, 'Hey, y'all, we write our own songs,'" Sarah continued, "and they were like 'Oh, that's cute, but here are the professionals.'"

The trio played their final show as a band in 2013, in Franklin, Tennessee, after choosing not to record a second album with Disney. "We didn't take the option for a second record with Disney because we wanted do [our music] a little bit differently," Sarah said. "We're super grateful for the time that we've had, but also as writers and artists [who were] growing up, all three of us were like, 'We don't wanna sing these forever.'"

The sisters continued touring as Everlife, and enjoyed packed shows in Europe before deciding to call it quits. Sarah said touring in Europe was different, but fulfilling. "It was crazy going from arenas to small club shows," Sarah said, "but it also was very refreshing because people really loved the music in a different way."

After that tour, the sisters realized they'd accomplished all they'd set out to do with their music, and the pressure of band life was starting to get to them. "The stress of being able to do things independently at that point in time was astronomical," Sarah continued. "We were looking at each other going 'We love each other, but do we like each other?'"

The band's final show was special to all three of them, after having released their last album At the End of Everything independently as a farewell to fans as Everlife. "We never toured that record, but it was like expensive therapy for all three of us," Sarah said.

Staying connected to their Christian roots helped the sisters avoid child-star pitfalls

The therapy the group needed wasn't related to what you might expect from teen stars. The three sisters always served to ground each other — and, armed with lessons from their parents and the Christian faith they'd grown up with, they avoided the usual pitfalls of child stardom with relative ease.

The teens formed Everlife as a Christian group, inspired by watching their parents perform in church, and didn't shy away from that fact once signed to Disney. Sarah says the label saw their faith as an asset at the time. "They were like, 'Oh, cool, so you're not gonna cost us a lot of money. That's fine. Don't preach though.'"

Disney's calculation that the sisters would hold themselves to their own Christian values and not cause any public-relations nightmares turned out to be an accurate one — but there were other pressures that weighed on them.

"Nobody came in and said, 'OK, girls, no drugs, no drinking, no sleeping around — you gotta maintain a squeaky-clean image,' or anything like that. That was the path we were already on," Sarah said.

"We never did anything really crazy. There were times when I was younger that I didn't like being told how my hair should be, what I needed to match [with my clothes] or the weight I needed to be," Julia said.

"That was a big thing for all three of us, of being told how you should look," Sarah said. "When we were with Disney, the rebellion would have been against what we were told we needed to be. Because we were like, 'We don't wanna be like everybody else.'"

She continued, "A lot of people just saw what was selling at the time and thought we needed to be more like that. It wasn't, 'We're gonna set out to make you insecure or think you're not good enough.'"

Their experience taught them a lot about how to manage their money

Also unlike many music acts, Everlife said they didn't have many problems managing their money. "We never stayed in debt. We were always able to pay the people that we hired," Sarah said. "We were able to do 10 years longer of touring than any of our contemporaries were able to do."

For that to be their only job, Sarah said, the band was doing really well. "However, there was a lot happening when we were at Disney where they were like, 'You can have this,' and we're like, 'Oh, it's all free,' and they were like 'Yeah,'" she said. "Then later on, they're recouping every penny of that." (Julia notes that this was due to lack of knowledge on the part of one of the band's managers.) "Once we wised up to that, it was helpful going forward into being independent, to know how to best manage our money."

The sisters said they still sometimes receive royalties from their Everlife music. Julia weighed in, as she still works in the industry and can speak to the changes since the band was on the scene.

"We were right on the cusp, before streaming happened, and AI and Instagram and that whole social-media world, so I feel very blessed to have been in that world because [in the present], writers are not paid, artists are hardly paid, and it's just a scary, scary world," she said.

"It's a really big deal right now, to the point where songwriters are, like, fighting with Congress to change old rules. I still do music as a songwriter and I'm fighting, myself, every day."

They think Everlife probably wouldn't fit on the Disney Channel today

Adults who were fans of Disney Channel as kids in the early 2000s might have noticed that the programming is different than it used to be — after all, in the early 2000s, the network wasn't competing with social media and YouTube, which hadn't yet emerged at the levels of popularity seen today.

The result is a totally different network than the one Everlife was invited onto. Amber has noticed the changes in passing. "I've had friends of mine with middle-schoolers talk about the programming. It's very, very different than what it used to be. It's a different world," she said. Amber and Sarah have three kids between them. "I just try to keep my kiddos outside as much as possible," Amber continued.

For now, there's just the nostalgia. Julia reflects on how "obsessed" she was as a kid. "I was also obsessed with the Weather Channel, but mostly because we lived in the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania and I just wanted the sun to come out so I could make my hair blonde like the people on the Disney Channel," she said.

New Everlife music is in the works

Sarah runs a women's wellness business, where she helps "women uncover unhealthy patterns and create space for a healthy mind, body and soul," according to her Instagram. Amber is a stay-at-home mom of two. Julia's company Mossor helps holds songwritng camps for music artists in "stunning locations around the world," and "builds a bridge between music royalties and non-profit initiatives," according to their website.

Even with all they each have going on, they plan to release new music as Everlife at some point after September. "We were going to last year — then I had my daughter, so we put a hold on it," Sarah said. The sisters plan to discuss their plans for a release when they go on an upcoming vacation together.

Touring, as they'd done for a decade as kids — is out of the question, as Amber and Sarah raise children and Julia grows Mossor, though Julia said in a previous interview that a virtual tour may be possible.

As the band thinks about their next release, they're not only reflecting on their time on the road, but also their bond as sisters.

Breaking up the band, Sarah said, "was a natural progression for any band, especially made up of siblings. At the end of the day, we're still family."