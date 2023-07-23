Even Quentin Tarantino Couldn’t Resist ‘Barbenheimer’ on Opening Weekend - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Even Quentin Tarantino Couldn’t Resist ‘Barbenheimer’ on Opening Weekend

The director was spotted in Los Angeles taking in a double feature of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Thea Glassman
Quentin Tarantino attends the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Amid the crowd of movie-goers decked out in hot pink and gloomy black in celebration of "Barbenheimer" this weekend, there was none other than Quentin Tarantino.

The director was spotted in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood taking in a double feature of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, with his Pulp Fiction co-writer and The Video Archives podcast cohost, Roger Avary.

Tarantino's team confirmed the sighting in a post from his podcast's Twitter account.

"Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies," the tweet read.

The two films landed in theaters on Friday and brought a big box office tally along with them. Barbie pulled in $155 million domestically, making history as the highest-grossing domestic opening of any film directed by a woman. Oppenheimer raked in $80.5 million, beating box office forecasts.

While there's no word on which of the dueling movies came out on top for Tarantino, he did get some recent words of praise from Oppenheimer's director Nolan in a July interview with CinemaBlend.

Nolan expressed his understanding for why Tarantino is making the decision to retire from film directing, announcing that his next movie will be his last.

"Quentin's point has always been that ... he's looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can't live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn't exist," Nolan explained. "And I think that's a very purist point of view. It's the point of view of a cinephile who prizes film history."

