Evan Mock on His NYC Apartment’s 6 Closets, Life After ‘Gossip Girl’ + Buying a House in Hawaii (Exclusive)

Evan Mock's head-turning fashion took over the small screen as his character, Akeno "Aki" Menzies, strutted through the Gossip Girl revival. And with his real-life style, the actor is making his own mark in fashion.

Speaking to The Messenger about his partnership with Cash App, the multi-hyphenate dished on spanning his stylish pieces across six closets in his New York City flat, looked back at his style evolution over the years, and opened up about life after the Max reboot.

The Messenger: You have been a prominent figure in the industry. We love seeing all your looks, and you've worked with incredible brands. How would you describe your personal style?

Evan Mock: I think it just depends on where you're at. I mean, in Hawaii, I don't really ever wear a shirt or shoes. So it's very minimal. I'm at the beach a lot. Obviously when it gets colder in New York, you're bundled up. I feel like it's just however you feel that day. I could wear all black one day and then be super colorful the next day. I think it depends on the mood. Certain people wear a uniform every single day and I don't feel like I wear a uniform. I kind of like to wear what makes sense at the time.

How would you say your style has evolved over the years? You once mentioned you loved more tailored items now, and tailoring is a huge thing. How else has your style evolved?

I think I'm mixing all the things that I've been into over the years together, and seeing how it works all together. [Like] baggy shirts with baggy pants. I looked at my closet and it's an assortment of a bunch of different things. So it's kind of fun to mess around with new things.

But it's also kind of frustrating sometimes because there's too many options and you're like, I just need to get out of the house. Like, I've been looking at my closet for 30 minutes now and I don't know what to do.

Evan Mock attends KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

I know you have a spacious apartment, but do you have a giant closet? How long does it actually take you to pick out an outfit, and where are all of your clothes? Do you have multiple closets?

Mostly all my clothes are in my apartment. I don't have a storage unit because I just feel like that's a waste of space and I'll never ever use it or see it, so I might as well either give [things] away or donate.

I have a closet full of shoes, and a separate one with a rack of clothes and two giant closets down the hallway, a rack in the extra room, and a little closet in the bathroom as well. So it's packed...you're reminding me to do some — not spring cleaning, but summer cleaning.

Do you have any fashion rules for yourself?

I try to not have too many rules. I think the fun of fashion is you can wear whatever you feel like and what you think looks good on you. And if you feel good, you look good.

I think the only thing I can think of that's like a major no-no is Adidas socks with Nike shoes. You can't mix. You can't mix those. That's the only one that I can be like, definitely a no-no.

With all the fashion trends, is there anything that you're tired of? Do you still appreciate pearl-beaded necklaces? Are you over the neon trend that we're seeing now with the Barbie movie coming out? Anything like that?

I'm not too fond of the neon trend. I do like the Valentino pink neon. That's about the only one I can think of that I really like.

Evan Mock attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on June 13, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

What about any other trends that you're currently obsessed with or excited to experiment with this year?

I'm really into Comme des Garcons right now. Button-up shirts. I'm kind of in my preppy moment right now. Not that it's a new trend, but polo tees and jean shorts with white socks and loafers. It's a nice set of loafers and a nice button-up.

I kind of feel a little bit more mature in my style nowadays. I would have never worn a button-up with slacks or loafers [before] — I feel a little bit more grown in that sense.

Did that come from anything? Like your last role?

I think it became something from when I used to dress so crazy that I wanted to be normal again and to tone it down. Just a little bit. You know what I mean?

It is a little bit more of a uniform for me. You don't have to think about it too much. It's like, okay: Buttoned-down long sleeve, pants, loafers or shorts, white socks, and maybe a hat sometimes. Not too much thought into it. I guess it's called like, effortless, classic style. I really am into that right now.

Did you keep any clothes from Gossip Girl?

I made a vest that is part of my school uniform in a couple of episodes. And they put some of the school badges and the logo of the school, Constance Billard, on the vest and I kept that one. Just because it was something that I made and they added a little bit of stuff to it. So it was cool to be able to make clothes and have some of the cast wear it, or have me wear. That was awesome seeing that on camera. So I kept those pieces.

Evan MockGossip GirlSeason 2 - Episode 8Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

I feel like you have equally stylish friends. Whose closet would you like to raid? And do any of your friends steal from your closet?

Oh yeah, it's a daily affair. My friends are constantly in my closet. My best friend Jeff, we basically share a closet because he wears everything that I have. He makes me jealous about things that I haven't worn in a while that he picked up from the closet that he makes look good, and I forgot about totally. So it's good and bad. It goes on and on for the people's closets that I want to raid.

Anyone specific you can name?

I like Travis Scott's closet. I like Dominic [Fike]'s closet. Me and Dominic have similar body types, so I feel like a lot of his clothes will fit me well. Travis as well.

I know that you started your own fashion line, Wahine, last year. Dua Lipa has worn it, that's huge. Who do you want next to wear your line, and what was your inspiration when designing it?

Who I would want to wear next, is just my friends. I kind of made it for my friends to wear. It's just basically having things that my friends like to wear, and they wear it with pride , and [are] stoked to open their closet and have a Wahine piece in there.

The whole thing is basically based off of my upbringing and fashion that I saw in Hawaii growing up. It's like an ode to Hawaii. "Wahine" means "female" in Hawaiian, so it's like an ode to my sister, my mom and all of the amazing women in my life growing up. So it's a bunch of different things.

I want to glorify the culture here; the new cultures that have been emerging from Hawaii and all the new things that have been coming out of Hawaii. And I want to elevate artists out here, with their art and their photography. It's just a platform for me to be more creative on a different level, and also to glorify people that are super talented here.

Evan Mock attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

What advice would you give to someone who's trying to find their own unique style?

Just wear what makes you comfortable — and maybe sometimes wear something that makes you uncomfortable. Try it out and see if you end up liking it. If you feel good, you look good. That's all you can ask for.

Can we talk about your partnership with Cash App? Specifically their new mood reactive capsule, which offers a cash card, bag, and clothing. Each piece changes colors with your touch. Do you have the Mood Card in your wallet yet?

I went to the launch event and we had a great time. I definitely need one. I have the Cash App. But I need to link it up with the card…so I can spend more money!

With you having your hands in so many different things, I'm curious about your acting career. We all loved seeing you make your debut with the Gossip Girl reboot. I'm so sad to hear about the cancellation. What was your reaction to that?

I was torn. It was two years, basically every day devoting our lives to it, and that just became our life. So it was weird hearing about it not continuing. But it was also like we didn't really have lives while we were doing that — just working crazy hours and night shoots and crazy schedules.

[It] was a great base and I'm forever grateful for that opportunity. I learned so much. I created new friends. I've met a lot of new people. So all in all, it was a great experience. But I'm also happy to move forward and figure out what we're doing next.

It's like a breath of fresh air and I'm happy to tackle new projects and work on something new and reinvent myself in a different way, in a different character, and work on that.

Looking back at your career journey so far, what has been the most memorable and rewarding moment so far?

Being able to buy a house — that has always been a goal. In Hawaii, it's right next to my parents' house. That was a really rewarding time.

I think that was definitely a big milestone for sure. Because it's always been something in the back of my head that I wanted to do. It's cool to be able to say it's my house. I am humbled and grateful for that.

What is next for you?

I just want to continue what I'm doing and continue to live and have fun and do things that are constantly taking me out of my comfort zone. The acting stuff is something that I didn't know that I like to do, until I stopped doing it, and I'm infatuated with the idea [of] doing more with that.

Having the brand is also a big part of what keeps things fresh and new for me. It's fun to be able to work in a bunch of different mediums, and all hopefully coincide with each other.