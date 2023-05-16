Eva Mendes Wears ‘Barbie’ T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken

Eva Mendes is showing her support for her longtime partner Ryan Gosling ahead of his highly anticipated movie, Barbie.

"Got that real big Kenergy," she captioned a series of snaps posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photos, Mendes can be seen sitting cross-legged in light wash jeans. with a white T-shirt that reads "Ryan Gosling as Ken" above a picture of the Golden Globe winner's newest character.

Eva Mendes wears a 'Barbie' shirt with Ryan Gosling on it. (Credit: Eva Mendes/Instagram)

In June of last year, the Girl in Progress alum shared her reaction to the viral first photo of her beau in character while appearing on The Talk, revealing that she requested to keep one item of clothing from his wardrobe.

"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels," she said. "But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.'"

Mendes continued, "So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage... I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance. I see what's going on."

Gosling and Mendes were first romantically linked in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, in which they played a couple with an infant son. Since they had not yet gone public with their romance at the time, the pair put on their best acting faces while posing together at the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2012.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show years later in 2019, the Lost River actress told host Kelly Clarkson that she was struggling while posing with the Drive alum.

"That's literally me going, 'I'm not in love with him. What? I'm not in love,'" she recalled while looking back at the red carpet photos. "'Cause we were trying to be very professional."

Though they have yet to reveal if they are in fact married, Mendes publicly referred to Gosling as her "husband" for the first time in November 2022. "Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time," she said while promoting her charity work in Australia.

Gosling and Mendes share two children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in September 2014, before expanding their family with the birth of their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, in April 2016.

Barbie premieres July 21 in theaters.