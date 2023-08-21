Once a peach, always a peach. Eva Marcille, who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2018 to 2020, exclusively told The Messenger that she wouldn't be opposed to taking up the reigns on the Bravo show again.

"I never say never," she teased while chatting about her support for Children's Zyrtec.

The America's Next Top Model alum went onto express her support for the Real Housewives of New York reboot, which saw an entirely new cast come in to replace the original cast members, including content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank, marketing professional Brynn Whitfield and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy.

"I love New York," Marcille added. "New energy is good. Change is good. Growth is a good thing."

After ratings have declined for the currently-airing Season 15, rumors have swirled that the same thing could happen to Atlanta — especially after executive producer Andy Cohen responded with a thinking emoji in July when a fan asked him if the network was considering rebooting other franchises.

As for the current season, Marcille made sure to shout out Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, who she called her "girls." She also said it's "amazing" to once again watch Sherée Whitfield, who starred on the series from 2008 to 2012. Whitfield was brought back as a friend in 2015 and was then made full-time; after leaving in 2018, she returned as a guest in 2020 and then full-time again in 2022.

Now, Marcille, also a working actress, is focusing on getting some downtime with her family given the ongoing actors' strike. The Young & the Restless star shares Marley, 9, with ex Kevin McCall, and Michael and Maverick, 5 and 3, respectively, with estranged husband Michael Sterling.

Since her children love spending time playing sports outdoors but suffer from seasonal allergies, she's a big fan of carrying Children’s Zyrtec® Dye-Free Chewables everywhere she goes.

"I don't know if I have little models, but I do have little athletes. That's for sure. They're going to be on someone's fields, someone's gym, on someone's court. I love it," said Marcille, who is a supporter of American Youth Soccer Organization and its "Kick it on the green" campaign, which aims to fund soccer access for kids in communities across the country.

"I do enjoy my kids being kids," Marcille said. "I like them to have the things when I look back as a child that are very nostalgic, that remind me of an amazing childhood. Playtime was always on the top of the list."