'ANTM' Alum Eva Marcille Says Fans Have Given Tyra Banks 'A Hard Time' On Social Media (Exclusive)
‘ANTM’ Alum Eva Marcille Says Fans Have Given Tyra Banks ‘A Hard Time’ On Social Media (Exclusive)

The Cycle 3 winner blamed the rise of social media for the negativity surrounding 'Top Model'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh and Lanae Brody
Tyra Banks and Eva MarcilleAmy Sussman/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It's hard to be on top. The long-running reality competition series America's Next Top Model — and its creator/host Tyra Banks — have long been the subject of criticism. But Eva Marcille — who won Cycle 3 and has since gone on to star in series like Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta — doesn't think it's necessary.

"They give my girl Tyra a hard time," Marcille exclusively told The Messenger while chatting about her support for Children's ZYRTEC. "But there's always going to be someone that has something negative to say, right?"

In 2022, Insider released an in-depth Top Model exposé, which labeled the show as "psychological warfare." Certain episodes of the show are also frequently re-litigated online, with fans arguing about the ethics of particular challenges or themes, like the infamous Makeover Week.

Marcille attributed the pushback to the rise of social media, which she called a "double-edged sword."

"Definitely all human. We all have emotions," she added. "When I did America's Next Top Model, there was no social media, right? No one commented on the green shirt she wore today. But then there's also so much information that you can get from social media." 

Eva Marcille and Tyra Banks
Eva Marcille and Tyra Banks.J. Shearer/WireImage

Now, Marcille is focusing on the future with her three children, Marley, 9, Michael, 5, and Maverick, 3. Since her children love spending time outdoors but suffer from seasonal allergies, she's a big fan of carrying Children’s ZYRTEC® Dye-Free Chewables everywhere she goes.

This is especially helpful since her children might not be following in the family business of modeling (Marcille said the business can be "cutthroat"), she's excited about them becoming budding athletes. The Young & the Restless star shares Marley, who plays tennis and basketball, with ex Kevin McCall, and Michael and Maverick, who play basketball and soccer, respectively, with estranged husband Michael Sterling.

"They're going to be on someone's fields, someone's gym, on someone's court. I love it," she said. "I do enjoy my kids being kids. I like them to have the things when I look back as a child that are very nostalgic, that remind me of an amazing childhood. Playtime was always on the top of the list."

