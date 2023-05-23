Eva Longoria Calls Hollywood Out for Not Allowing Female Directors to Fail

Eva Longoria is speaking out on Hollywood's double standard when it comes to movie flops. The Flamin' Hot director opened up about the inequalities female directors face during her Kering Women in Motion talk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

"The problem is if this movie fails, people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work, female directors really don't cut it.' We don't get a lot of at-bats," Longoria explained. "A white male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. That's the problem. I get one at-bat, one chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap."

The actress-turned-filmmaker added that she felt the "weight of every female director" while taking on her directorial debut, along with the weight of her community.

Flamin' Hot, which took home an audience award from SXSW, tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a janitor who is said to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The film is based on Montañez's memoir, which shares the same name.

Longoria previously told Fast Company that she knew instinctually this was the movie for her.

"I was sent the script and fell in love with the story," the director shared. "It was really one of the only things where I was like, 'I am the only person who can tell this story.' I knew the community, I knew Richard. I was Richard and the way his story inspired and motivated me, I wanted to make a film that did that for the greater audience."

Flamin' Hot lands on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9.