‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Has Died at 25
'We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,' a spokesperson tells The Messenger
Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has reportedly died at the age of 25, according to TMZ. The young star was known for his character, Fezco.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement to the outlet Monday.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
- Hunter Schafer Remembers Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud As ‘Sunshine’
- Billie Eilish Dedicates Song from ‘Euphoria’ to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza
- Sydney Sweeney Pays Tribute to ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘You Filled Every Room with Laughter’
- Zendaya Mourns ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘I’ll Cherish Every Moment’
- Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Javon Walton, Chlöe Bailey and More React to ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Passing
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," Cloud's family concluded.
"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," an HBO spokesperson tells The Messenger.
The Oakland Police Department also provided further details surrounding Cloud's death to The Messenger on Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Oakland just after 11:30 a.m. local time and there is currently an active investigation into the cause of death.
While most famous for playing Fez on the HBO teen drama, Cloud also appeared in the films North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled Universal Monster movie.
The Messenger has reached out to Cloud's reps for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment