‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Has Died at 25

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has reportedly died at the age of 25, according to TMZ. The young star was known for his character, Fezco.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement to the outlet Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," Cloud's family concluded.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," an HBO spokesperson tells The Messenger.

The Oakland Police Department also provided further details surrounding Cloud's death to The Messenger on Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Oakland just after 11:30 a.m. local time and there is currently an active investigation into the cause of death.

While most famous for playing Fez on the HBO teen drama, Cloud also appeared in the films North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled Universal Monster movie.

The Messenger has reached out to Cloud's reps for comment.