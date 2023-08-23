Sam Levinson is ready to get back to work with Zendaya.

The Euphoria creator teased what's to come in season three of their HBO teen drama, which he described as a "film noir" while raving about the show's star to Elle.

"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," said Levinson of Zendaya. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."

He said that the upcoming season of Euphoria will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through her troubled protagonist Rue Bennett.

Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow and Zendaya star in HBO's 'Euphoria' Eddy Chen/HBO

Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, Euphoria follows a group of Florida teens going through some very adult struggles.

Levinson's update comes after HBO told The Messenger that rumors of the show's cancellation over controversies around his other series The Idol are "100% false."

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Euphoria are mourning the loss of their co-star Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 last month. Streaming platform Max has since added an In Memoriam message to the beginning of both season premiere episodes in his honor.