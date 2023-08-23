Sam Levinson is ready to get back to work with Zendaya.
The Euphoria creator teased what's to come in season three of their HBO teen drama, which he described as a "film noir" while raving about the show's star to Elle.
"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," said Levinson of Zendaya. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."
He said that the upcoming season of Euphoria will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through her troubled protagonist Rue Bennett.
Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, Euphoria follows a group of Florida teens going through some very adult struggles.
Levinson's update comes after HBO told The Messenger that rumors of the show's cancellation over controversies around his other series The Idol are "100% false."
- HBO Addresses Rumors of ‘Euphoria’ Cancellation (Exclusive)
- ‘The Idol’ Viewers Brand the HBO Show ‘Boring’: ‘Sam Levinson at His Most Hollow’
- ‘The Idol’ vs. ‘Euphoria’: New HBO Series From Same Creator Underperforms
- Sam Levinson Says ‘The Idol’ Is Not About Britney Spears or ‘Any Particular Pop Star’
- Dominic Fike Says He Was Almost Kicked Off ‘Euphoria’ After Filming Scenes While High
- Did You Catch That ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Cameo in ‘The Idol’?
Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Euphoria are mourning the loss of their co-star Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 last month. Streaming platform Max has since added an In Memoriam message to the beginning of both season premiere episodes in his honor.
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment