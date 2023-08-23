‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson Teases ‘Film Noir’ in Season 3 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson Teases ‘Film Noir’ in Season 3

He said that the upcoming season of 'Euphoria' will 'explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zendaya stars in season 2 of HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’Eddy Chen/HBO

Sam Levinson is ready to get back to work with Zendaya.

The Euphoria creator teased what's to come in season three of their HBO teen drama, which he described as a "film noir" while raving about the show's star to Elle.

"She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way," said Levinson of Zendaya. "She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent."

He said that the upcoming season of Euphoria will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through her troubled protagonist Rue Bennett.

Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Zendaya in Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow and Zendaya star in HBO's 'Euphoria'Eddy Chen/HBO

Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, Euphoria follows a group of Florida teens going through some very adult struggles.

Levinson's update comes after HBO told The Messenger that rumors of the show's cancellation over controversies around his other series The Idol are "100% false."

Read More

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Euphoria are mourning the loss of their co-star Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 last month. Streaming platform Max has since added an In Memoriam message to the beginning of both season premiere episodes in his honor.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.