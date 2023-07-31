Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Javon Walton, Chlöe Bailey and More React to ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Passing  - The Messenger
Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Javon Walton, Chlöe Bailey and More React to ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Passing 

'Rest easy brother,' Cloud's 'Euphoria' co-star Javon Walton shared following news of the actor's death

Mike Vulpo
Angus Cloud attends Ralph’s Club by Ralph Lauren at The Claridge’s Brook Street on November 30, 2022 in London, England.Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Following the news of Angus Cloud's death on Monday, friends and fans are paying tribute to the Euphoria star on social media.

Javon Walton, who was Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, posted a tribute on Instagram. "Rest easy brother," he wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace. 

Close friend Jordyn Woods recalled several memories by posting a collection of photos on her Instagram Story.

"I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I'll keep it forever," she wrote. "Such a rare soul... instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed." 

Other stars couldn't help but reflect on his talents on and off screen. "Wow Angus Cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel," Chlöe Bailey wrote on Twitter. Questlove added on Instagram, "Love to his entire family and to those who knew him."

As for RuPaul's Drag Race star Kandy Muse, Cloud's death at a young age may serve as a reminder to savor each day.

"Life really is so short," Muse wrote on Twitter. "We spend days on days being mad at each other/ no communication — tomorrow is not promised — stop holding onto anger. I'm in shock."

Cloud's family confirmed in a statement to TMZ Monday that the actor passed away nearly a week after he buried his father. The actor's cause of death has yet to be made public. 

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." 

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," Cloud's family continued. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

During his career, Cloud appeared in several films including North Hollywood and The Line. Additionally, he is set to posthumously appear in the upcoming Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled Universal Monster movie.

He is most well-known for playing Fezco on the HBO teen drama. 

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

