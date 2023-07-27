Ethan Slater’s Estranged Wife Says Her ‘Family Is Collateral Damage’ in Ariana Grande Relationship

Ariana Grande's new romance with Ethan Slater has not been without drama.

After reports surfaced that the Grammy Award winner is dating her Wicked movie co-star, Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay has broken her silence about becoming "collateral damage" in the new pair's relationship.

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl. My family is just collateral damage," she told Page Six.

After Slater reportedly filed for divorce this week in New York, Jay said she's focused on raising their son and being "a good mom."

"The story is her and Dalton," Jay added of Grande's recent separation from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

A source previously told The Messenger that Grande and Slater bonded over their respective separations, as he was two months into his own split from Jay, his high school sweetheart.

"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," the insider shared.

According to the source, she and the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star met while filming director Jon M. Chu's upcoming two-part movie adaptation of Wicked, in which she stars as Galinda and he plays Boq.