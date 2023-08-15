Ethan Embry got his start as a child actor (then as Ethan Randall) in holiday favorites like Dutch and All I Want for Christmas, but he's since run the gamut of Hollywood in his career. He experienced teen stardom with '90s favorites like Empire Records, Can't Hardly Wait and Disturbing Behavior, hit the movie mainstream with That Thing You Do!, Vegas Vacation and Sweet Home Alabama, made a splash in indie horrors like The Devil's Candy and enjoyed a long stint on the streaming original scene with Grace and Frankie, to name just a few feats. As someone who's more or less seen it all, Embry has a full-picture viewpoint on what it means to be a working actor in the middle of this now-month-long SAG-AFTRA strike. And, according to Embry, actors like himself started feeling the effects of the looming contract battle all the way back in January.

"The AMPTP has known that the conditions are untenable. They've known for a long time that this contract negotiation was when we were done, when the writers and the actors were done. Time to change," Embry told The Messenger. "So they've known that, and work dried up after the holidays last year, it just dried up. That whole tactic of, 'We're just gonna starve you out and when you lose your homes and your apartments, and you're broke, you'll come crying to us,' that whole thing that was reported a couple of months ago, that started at the beginning of the year."

Embry said he had to press pause on a project he was lined up to do — "a small independent [feature] but it's a satellite connected to the AMPTP," he explained — but he's more concerned about others, like his son who's a member of IATSE, the union for Hollywood's crewmembers.

"My son is in IATSE, and seeing what they went through with COVID being out of work during that scene, seeing it finally get back and start moving again, and then having this happen. The people who just made it are now destroyed," he said. "That's important to me, it rips me to shreds. I hate it."

Still, Embry thinks the work stoppage is the right thing to do, considering the magnitude of the changes afoot in Hollywood when it comes to both streaming residuals and especially the advent of artificial intelligence learning.

Embry said that the actors' decision to agree to the most recent residual model is solely due to the fact that streaming services were then considered "new media," and it wasn't clear that they'd be profitable enough to justify the difficulty of parsing out residuals.

"The guilds went into it in good faith, because we really trusted the AMPTP that we didn't know if this was going to be profitable for them, we had no idea. So we agreed to make some concessions for new media projects. And in those things, loss of royalties was part of it," he said. "Personally, I think this discussion is long overdue. It's become apparent that the streaming model is not only profitable, but that's the way everything is moving. It's not new media anymore. This is the media."

The AI subject, however, is an even more urgent matter for Embry, as he fears every artisan in Hollywood will be deleteriously impacted by machine learning and the resulting outputs.

"My concern is they are the owners legally of the intellectual property of the things that we have made over previous decades. So what's stopping them from taking that product and using it as machine learning? What's stopping Columbia Pictures from making another high school movie and throwing in American Pie, Can't Hardly Wait, She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and saying, 'This is a high school movie. Make me a high school movie,'" Embry said. "The guys don't look like me. They don't they don't look like Rachael Leigh Cook. But they're taking our performances. They're taking the way the director shot it, the way the editor cut it. And I think that we should be able to share in the success."

The subjects of streaming residuals and protections against the incursion of AI in Hollywood have been some of the biggest sticking points in the negotiations, and Embry thinks it all comes down to corporate "greed."

"At the last guild rally that we went to, I learned that one member of the AMPTP one year — it was either '21 or '22 — the bonuses for their executives, just the bonuses not the salaries, just for their executives, was $120 million. That's not counting their eight-figure salaries. And that $120 million in bonuses is from one company out of many. And that's still twice as much as the WGA is asking for. So it's profitable, right? Our business model works. We just want what's fair," he said. "I understand profit, I get it, but at some point, that culture of purely looking out for the shareholder and the profits ultimately affects the company. Like, this is not helping Disney. This is not helping Disney shareholders. So that greed is counterproductive to what they say is their most important goal."

In Embry's view, the demands from the writers' guild and the actors' union are "reasonable" requests. He pointed to one of the proposals shared by his own Atlanta-based guild president, Eric Goins, who separately shared the exact language with The Messenger.

Our proposal: Requested a discussion with relevant casting personnel regarding geographic discrimination in casting, whereby actors outside of New York and Los Angeles are offered lesser terms for the same role. AMPTP Response: REJECTED

Goins elaborated on the purpose of that proposal, stating in an email to The Messenger, "Whenever SAG-AFTRA members identify a place where inequality exists in the daily business practice of our employers, we must address these issues to develop meaningful change that ensures dignity and equal opportunity to all members so they can build a career in our industry for themselves and their family. And that’s what this proposal asks for. A chance to discuss the issue so we can identify solutions that ensure equality in our contract terms for everyone."

Georgia is a right-to-work state and offers hefty tax benefits to studios who choose to film in the state, so there are multiple incentives for Hollywood productions to head east and set up shop in the state. However, Embry contends that local actors are also compensated less than they might be in traditional filming locations like Los Angeles and New York.

"A very common thing is an actor hired out of Atlanta gets paid considerably less than if the actor was hired out of Los Angeles for the same role. Typically what happens is they'll force them onto a co-star contract, which is a fraction of what is called 'top of show.' That's very common," Embry said. "You're coming to Atlanta. You're saving billions of dollars in a tax credit, which basically means you're taking that money from the population of Georgia because you're not paying it into our tax system. And then you're forcing the labor here to take a pay cut. And you won't even talk about it."

Atlanta studios have been a source of some confusion because the state's union laws aren't as strict, but according to Embry, the community has been deeply affected, just like other working actors across the country.

"We haven't found anything that we can strike or picket. But there is definitely a large thriving Screen Actors Guild actor community here in Atlanta," he said. "There's a big rally on Aug. 22 with stunts, community dancers, lots of screen actors… So yes, there is a large community here in Atlanta that is definitely being affected."