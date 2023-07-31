Erykah Badu Says She Is ‘Flattered’ by Beyoncé Over Outfit Similarities

Beyoncé's economy-boosting Renaissance World Tour made a stop in New Jersey Sunday night and was attended by celebrities like Oprah, Madonna and many more.
The "Cuff It" singer also debuted some new fashion looks during the show, including an Ivy Park Jersey with camouflage boots. As fans obsessed over the new outfits, R&B star Erykah Badu couldn't help but notice some similarities between Bey's latest ensemble and her own signature looks.
On Monday, Badu posted a photo of Bey on her Instagram Story before sharing a photo of herself in a similar hat, writing, "My favorite chrome mirror hat." She added at the bottom of the post, "I guess I'm everybody stylist."
Badu also left a comment on Beyoncé's Instagram post, simply noting, "I'm flattered."
- Did Beyoncé Address Erykah Badu’s Outfit Comments or Lizzo Lawsuit Onstage?
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From Lyrics
- Beyoncé’s Mom Squashes Internet Chatter About Lizzo Omission
- TV News Anchor Impersonates Beyoncé on Morning News
- Beyoncé Swoons Over Blue Ivy After Her Renaissance Tour Performance
It's worth noting that Beyoncé even acknowledges Badu as an influence during "Break My Soul" on the tour.
The Renaissance singer's custom-made Ruslan Baginskiy hats were styled by British Vogue Fashion Director Julia Sarr-Jamois. She has worn similar hats since her 2016 music video, "Formation."
Beyoncé's next stop on the Renaissance World Tour will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Tuesday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’Entertainment
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Will Go Ahead Amid Writers’ Strike: Here’s HowEntertainment
- Lifted By Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Recoups On BroadwayEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Noah Schnapp Came Out to ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown on FaceTime at Party CityEntertainment
- William Friedkin, Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ Dead at 87Entertainment
- ‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Shares Her Double Mastectomy Was Successful Amid Breast Cancer JourneyEntertainment
- Singer Usher Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Had to Do: ‘I Don’t Like to Be Alone’Entertainment
- J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Over ‘Hateful’ Views on Transgender CommunityEntertainment