Erykah Badu Says She Is ‘Flattered’ by Beyoncé Over Outfit Similarities

Beyoncé's economy-boosting Renaissance World Tour made a stop in New Jersey Sunday night and was attended by celebrities like Oprah, Madonna and many more.

The "Cuff It" singer also debuted some new fashion looks during the show, including an Ivy Park Jersey with camouflage boots. As fans obsessed over the new outfits, R&B star Erykah Badu couldn't help but notice some similarities between Bey's latest ensemble and her own signature looks.

On Monday, Badu posted a photo of Bey on her Instagram Story before sharing a photo of herself in a similar hat, writing, "My favorite chrome mirror hat." She added at the bottom of the post, "I guess I'm everybody stylist."

Badu also left a comment on Beyoncé's Instagram post, simply noting, "I'm flattered."

Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas Omar Vega/Getty Images

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's worth noting that Beyoncé even acknowledges Badu as an influence during "Break My Soul" on the tour.

The Renaissance singer's custom-made Ruslan Baginskiy hats were styled by British Vogue Fashion Director Julia Sarr-Jamois. She has worn similar hats since her 2016 music video, "Formation."

Beyoncé's next stop on the Renaissance World Tour will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Tuesday.