Erin Andrews Talks Son Mack’s Birth — and Shares First Photos of Her Newborn Baby

The Fox Sports reporter and her husband Jarret Stoll welcomed their first baby via surrogate last month

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Erin Andrews' eight-year IVF journey has paid off — and she's got the visual evidence to prove it. 

On Friday, the Fox Sports reporter shared the first photos of newborn son Mack, whom she welcomed last month with husband Jarret Stoll via surrogate. 

The series of snaps shows Andrews kissing her newborn's head as Stoll watched on with a smile and another with the couple's golden retriever Howie attentively resting his head on Mack. 

Andrews appeared on the Today show on Friday to discuss her path to parenthood.

Read More

"Our whole journey with our surrogate and her family was incredible," she said. "I'll never forget the moment, just right before he came, she asked to hold my hand. So, I grabbed her hand. I saw the tear coming down her face."

When Mack finally arrived, Andrews explained, "They just gave him to her and put him on her and cleaned him up and then gave him to us. It was just like, 'Hello, how are you?'"

Andrews opened up about the difficulty of her lengthy IVF experience exclusively to The Messenger last month. 

"There's so many women and men that go through this thing," she said. "I mean, there's a reason why these fertility clinics are packed. I don't want to be the spokesperson for all this stuff. But I'm pretty honest and open about it. It sucks. It's not the way you want to go about things."

While Andrews acknowledged that the process was far from easy on both she and Stoll, she maintained, "I think there's a competitive side to the both of us that we're like, 'No, we're going to make this thing work.'"

