Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has undergone some noticeable weight loss recently, but she said it's not because she's hopped on the Ozempic bandwagon.

During a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen introduced Jayne and said she was "looking like a whisper of herself."

"You look great," Cohen continued. "You looked great before, by the way. How did you…"

Jayne cut him off, "Yeah, I lost weight. Let me just start off by saying that I want to make sure I don't trigger anybody because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder. But yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally."

When Cohen responded, "Hormonally? Not Ozempic-ally?," Jayne refuted and said, "I was going through menopause, so I took it all down."

Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman, sitting next to Jayne, reacted with skepticism, asking, "Who loses weight in menopause?"

Jayne countered, "Me. I went to the doctor, I said, 'Get it off.'"

Ozempic — the trendy drug that was not meant for weight loss but was soon used for that purpose — has been a controversial topic of conversation for other Real Housewives cast members.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania has been open about taking Ozempic, telling the U.S. Sun last month that she lost 20 pounds taking the drug. During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live in July, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson also said she lost "five to seven pounds" while taking Ozempic for "one month" last year.

Jayne's RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, meanwhile pushed back against speculation that she took Ozempic following a visible weight loss earlier this year.



"I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself," she told Extra, "so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

Taking the drug is not without its consequences. As the The Messenger previously reported, the European Medicines Agency and U.K. health officials are investigating weight loss drugs for their risk to mental health, after some patients have reported suicidal thoughts.

Also, in the Ozempic trial for the pill form of the drug, about 80% of people who took the higher-dosed pills to reduce body weight experienced gastrointestinal issues, while 13% felt altered skin sensations including tingling. Side effects were also common in people who took the drugs for diabetes, 13% of whom had to stop taking the medication due to adverse reactions.