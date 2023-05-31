England Captain Harry Kane Says He Wants to Be an NFL Kicker After His Soccer Career

One of the top soccer players in the world has suggested he might try moving across the pond to swap one form of football to another.

Harry Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time leading goal-scorer and also England's national team captain, said Wednesday "the NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now. I love it. Would love to give it a go."

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America with ex-Giants star Michael Strahan, the 29-year-old Kane said he thinks he could make it as an NFL kicker after his career in soccer.

"It's something I want to definitely explore," he said Wednesday morning. "I know it would be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work, but yeah, it's something I'd love to do."

A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

And it's not the first time he's suggested switching sports. Back in 2015, he said he would "love" to be an NFL kicker even if for just one game. He has previously tested himself against American kickers during the NFL's visits to Europe. Kane has been a regular fixture at the NFL's London games.

"We've had NFL teams come to Spurs, and I can kick the ball as high and as far as them but not on a consistent basis, so I would need a bit of practice first," Kane said in 2015.

Kane also has said he admires Tom Brady and his journey from sixth-round pick to seven-time Super Bowl winner. In Brady, Kane has said he sees some of himself. Kane rose from unknown striker to one of the best in European soccer.

Kane, who scored 30 goals last season, also explained to Strahan why he kisses his wedding ring after every goal.

"It's just like a symbol to give something back to my family, my wife, my kids," he said. "All their hard work, their support, has helped me to get to where I am now. It's just a little thank you to them every time they see me score."