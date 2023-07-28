Emmys 2023: Delay, Nominees and Everything to Know

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will be an event like no other. The awards show is commemorating its 75th anniversary, marking three-quarters of a century of acknowledging outstanding achievements in television. This year's trophies will have a special engraving to commemorate the anniversary. Succession leads all nominees with 27 nods, and there were some surprising snubs as well. But the awards are overshadowed by the writers and actors' strikes, which have lead to the event being postponed from the scheduled event date this fall.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Emmy Awards, including how to watch, and more.

When are the 2023 Emmy Awards?

TLDR: The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been postponed until a date to be determined, most likely in January.

THE DETAILS: They have been postponed due concurrent writers' and actors' strikes. Strike guidelines prohibit talent from promoting projects from studios they're picketing, which means writers and actors are unable to participate in the show. Faced with the prospect of a star-less awards show, host network Fox has opted to push the show to a later date when the strike may be resolved. The Emmys were originally scheduled to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2023.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors' strikes have affected pretty much everything in Hollywood, and it seems unlikely the conflict between the unions and the studios will be resolved any time soon. The strikes have already affected multiple awards shows this year, including the Tony Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Daytime Emmys, whose organizers decided to postpone from its previous June date until after the strikes have been resolved.

Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards

TLDR: This year's Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox.

THE DETAILS: The awards show broadcast typically rotates between ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. In the past, the ceremony has been available to stream the next day. We'll keep you posted when a streaming platform has been announced.

Who are the nominees?

TLDR: HBO dominated the nominations this year, with Succession (27), The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (23) as the top three nominated shows.

THE DETAILS: HBO's Succession received 27 nominations, including 14 acting nominations, tying its own record from last year. It also made history as the first show to have three actors from the same show all nominated in the Lead Actor category with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all up for the award.

Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson also tied her previous record as the most-nominated Black woman in a single year with three nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Abbott.

Jenny Ortega and Pedro Pascal each received nominations for their performances in Wednesday and The Last of Us respectively, making them the first Latinos to be nominated in their lead actor or actress categories in 15 years in Ortega's case and 24 years in Pascal's.

Other notable nominations include Amazon Freevee and Tubi receiving their first-ever nods at the Emmys with Jury Duty and The Nevers, respectively, with the former nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who is hosting?

TLDR: No host has been announced yet.

THE DETAILS: Typically, a familiar face from the host network handles emcee duties. For example, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson hosted the Emmys on NBC last year. It's hard to say who that person will be for the sports-and-unscripted-heavy Fox network, so we'll just have to wait and see when the host is announced. We'll update this post when that information becomes available.