Emmy Winner Sarah Paulson to Return to Broadway 

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson, best known for her standout performances in Ryan Murphy productions including Ratched, American Horror Story and American Crime Story, will return to the Great White Way this fall.

After last being seen onstage opposite Danny Burstein in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley's Folly in 2013 at the Roundabout Theatre Company, Paulson will next star in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer, at Broadway's Second Stage Theater.

In APPROPRIATE, Paulson takes on the leading role of Toni, who visits her late father's Arkansas home to help handle his affairs after his passing, only to find that her intentions vary wildly from her two younger brothers'. Upon reuniting and finding suspicious pieces of their father's estate, the characters discover the dark secrets of their family history and air out long-brewing grievances, per a logline.

Paulson's past stage credits include Broadway productions of Collected Stories opposite Linda Lavin, The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange, and the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, as well as the off-Broadway production of Tracy Letts' critically acclaimed Killer Joe.

Previews for APPROPRIATE are slated to begin Nov. 28 ahead of an opening night set for Dec. 18.