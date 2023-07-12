The 2023 Emmy nominations are here, and with it has come some shocking selections. The House of the Dragon cast was snubbed entirely from acting categories, while The Other Two — which wrapped up its third and final season this year — won't be considered for Outstanding Comedy Series. But Daisy Jones & the Six was nominated (for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress and seven other awards), and cult favorite comedy Jury Duty was, too. Find the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2023 Emmy nominations below.

Emmy nominations snubs

'Atlanta' (FX)

Category: Comedy Series

Atlanta is one of the most groundbreaking series of our time. Donald Glover and his team managed to reinvent the show every season and found new and creative ways to talk about being Black in America (and in the final season, overseas). Thanks to an extended delay, the final season was quieter than previous seasons, but to see Atlanta not make the comedy series roster at the Emmys for its phenomenal final effort is honestly flabbergasting. - Megan Vick

'The Boys' (Prime Video)

Category: Drama Series

The Boys manages to make a bigger spectacle of itself with every season, and the third effort was no different. With bigger special effects and the "I can't believe they put that on TV" adventure of "Herogasm" in the third season, the show also remained sharp and poignant. The series is a blood-and-guts-covered twisted mirror to the darkness of our current society. While the show isn't for the faint of heart, it is still one of the most cunning and important shows we have on TV. Maybe airing it last summer, giving it too much time to be buried by HBO and Netflix's more prestige offerings, was a mistake, but we're here to demand justice for Prime Video's best show. - Megan Vick

'The Other Two' (Max)

Category: Comedy Series

The Other Two ended after three seasons and amidst some controversy over a toxic set atmosphere, but that doesn't negate the stellar work the series did in its final season. Plus, the reports of HR troubles came out after Emmy voting ended, so it seems like The Academy just didn't appreciate this laugh-out-loud comedy with equal measures of heart to all of its raunch, and that's a shame. Fortunately, the series was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, but why not take the whole damn thing? - Megan Vick

'Poker Face' (Peacock)

Category: Comedy Series

It wasn't a surprise that Poker Face was captivating — after akk, Rian Johnson's first TV series was bound for greatness. (And combine it with Natasha Lyonne, plus guest appearances from the likes of Hong Chau, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Adrien Brody? Golden.) What is surprising is that the Television Academy didn't see that as well. For Charlie's next mystery, she should crack the case of why this series wasn't given its just-deserts. - Charlotte Walsh

'What We Do In the Shadows' (FX)

Category: Comedy Series

What We Do In the Shadows is one of the most creative and hilarious series on television — who else would do an entirely HGTV-themed episode, in which one of the twin hosts is eaten nearly immediately upon entering the house of the week? The show — which stars Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou — has been previously nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2022, but Season 4 pushed the envelope more than ever — certainly more than the final season of Ted Lasso. - Charlotte Walsh

The Yellowstone Universe (Yellowstone/1923)

Category: Drama Series

Yellowstone is the most-watched show on cable, but it seems like The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has never heard of it, or the spin-offs on Paramount+. Maybe Yellowstone feels too soapy for the Academy to give it some love, but the latest spinoff boasts the bonafide star power of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Is the Academy holding a grudge against Taylor Sheridan for his polarizing profile in The Hollywood Reporter, which came out five days before Phase 1 voting ended? Or does the Academy just really hate cowboys? Whatever the reason, the Yellowstone Universe's continued absence from Emmy proceedings is starting to feel personal and out of touch with what the general public is watching. - Megan Vick

The cast of 'House of the Dragon' (HBO)

Categories: Drama acting categories

House of the Dragon managed to snag a Best Drama series nomination at the Emmys, but the same can't be said for the series' stellar cast. The drama acting categories are stuffed with nominees from fellow HBO series Succession and The Last of Us, but Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and company all put in stellar performances to make the Game of Thrones prequel worth viewers' time. If we were part of House Targaryen, there would definitely be a fire-breathing response to this disrespect. - Megan Vick

Diego Luna, 'Andor'

Category: Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Star Wars TV shows did surprisingly well in the 2023 Emmy nominations, but weirdly, it was only in every category aside from acting. Even if we were to accept the wrong opinion that genre acting isn't as award-worthy as non-genre acting, the best part of Andor was that it was so grounded and focused on the regular people living their lives in the Star Wars universe, under the tyranny of the Empire. Diego Luna's performance as Cassian Andor, a thief on a journey to becoming a rebellion leader, was the glue that kept the show on the ground. Visuals and special effects can only go so far without stellar actors. - Lauren Piester

Elizabeth Olsen, 'Love & Death'

Category: Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

How many people does a girl have to kill to get an Emmy nomination? Apparently, Elizabeth Olsen('s characters) killed one too many. While she was rewarded with a nom for WandaVision in 2021, Olsen was snubbed when it came to Max's Love & Death, a new take on the true story of Candy Montgomery. We didn't necessarily need another portrayal of the 1970s housewife who killed her friend with an ax, but Olsen's performance made it feel like we did. She's a one-of-a-kind and shouldn't have to play a superhero to get recognized for it. - Lauren Piester

Elle Fanning, 'The Great' (Hulu)

Category: Lead Actress in a Comedy

The Great hasn't been snubbed at the Emmys before — in 2022, both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were nominated for their performances in the hilarious second season of the Hulu satire. But Fanning especially deserved a nod this year, as the third season took Catherine the Great's story to new heights, exploring how the idealistic ruler can have shades of her dastardly husband Peter. As much as we love Nicholas Hoult in tights, Fanning deserved this one. - Charlotte Walsh

Harrison Ford, 'Shrinking' and '1923'

Category: Lead Actor in a Drama, Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Harrison Ford is one of the biggest stars in the world, and at 80 years old, he starred in two TV shows and a blockbuster movie and gave excellent performances in each. So what gives, TV Academy? Why no love for 1923 or for his role in Shrinking? Jason Segel and Jessica Williams both earned nominations, and Ford's performance as an aging therapist with Parkinson's was totally admirable. Plus, we got to see him sing a Sugar Ray song, and now the Academy has let that masterpiece go to waste! Ford proved he's still got it this year, and he deserved to be rewarded for that. - Lauren Piester

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

Category: Lead Actress in a Comedy, Lead Actor in a Comedy

What does Selena Gomez have to do to prove she is an essential part of this beloved comedy's central trio? For the second year in a row, Gomez has been left out of acting recognition for the show despite a nomination for her co-star Martin Short. While Steve Martin didn't nab a lead actor nomination this year, he was nominated in three categories last year. And yes, Martin and Short are comedy legends, but Gomez has held her own with both of them for two seasons now. While her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the star herself wasn't. It's downright rude that she doesn't get her due because some members of the Academy still apparently see her as just a Disney Channel star. - Megan Vick

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 'Love Is Blind' (Netflix)

Category: Outstanding Reality Competition Host

Well, this wasn't exactly a snub, considering the couple has never been nominated before and they received near-universal backlash for their handling of the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion. But Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the faces of what's pretty much considered the most popular reality dating show today (save for maybe Love Island), which consistently delivers two seasons per year. Plus, we wouldn't mind seeing the pods at the 2023 Emmys. - Charlotte Walsh

Emmy nominations surprises

'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Prime Video)

Category: Outstanding Limited Series

There were months of hype surrounding Daisy Jones & the Six, the Prime Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit Fleetwood Mac-inspired novel. And while its corresponding 70s-inspired albums has produced some certified earworms (hello, "Look At Us Now"), the TikTok fandom around this series quickly died down after its initial release. The Television Academy must also be hoping for a real-life Sam Claflin/Riley Keough tour. - Charlotte Walsh

'Jury Duty' (Freevee)

Category: Outstanding Comedy Series

Freevee came through with the feel-good series of the spring with Jury Duty, an eight-part faux docuseries that follows a fake court case with everyone involved being paid actors save for one guy: Ronald Gladden aka America's sweetheart. Ronald didn't know what he was getting himself into when he signed on for a jury duty documentary experience, and that's what makes it all the more heartwarming. As the situations around him become unbelievably bizarre, his warmth and kindness shine through at every turn, and he definitely earns his "hero" moniker. It's the first truly must-watch item on Amazon's free streaming service, so it's a welcome surprise to see that Television Academy caught wind of what TV fans were talking about at the watercooler with this gem. The series was nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, James Marsden for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Mekki Leeper for Outstanding Writing. - Amanda Bell

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (Disney+)

Category: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

We've come a long way since Baby Yoda. The Star Wars universe has continued to expand on Disney+, with some shows (looking at you, Andor!) blowing us away, and others failing to live up to the hype. Obi-Wan Kenobi, which saw Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master, definitely falls on the "underwhelming" end of the spectrum. While the series featured some strong performances by McGregor, Moses Ingram and pint-sized scene-stealer Vivien Lyra Blair as a young Princess Leia, Obi-Wan was also criticized for its two-dimensional writing, unimpressive direction and muddled editing. The show certainly earned its nominations in the costumes and sound categories, but it's a surprise to see it among the other nominees for Outstanding Limited Series. - Noelene Clark

Riley Keough, 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Prime Video)

Category: Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riley Keough was campaigning hard for this nomination, so it may not have been a total surprise. But the show wasn't beloved by critics, with an initial 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so this is somewhat shocking. Ultimately, it looks like Keough's passionate adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's Daisy Jones won Academy voters over, and honestly, who can blame them? - Charlotte Walsh

Storm Reid, Keivonn Montreal Woodard and more, 'The Last of Us' (Max)

Category: Guest acting categories

Aside from Succession, The Last of Us dominated the 2023 Emmys, right down to the guest acting categories. Seven actors from the post-apocalyptic Max series were nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor or Actress in a Drama Series, including Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Anna Torv. Now, Offerman and Bartlett (who was also nominated this year for Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales) were seemingly locked in after their romantic episode, "Long, Long Time," went viral, but this full-scale sweep is shocking (and well-deserved) — no other series aside from Succession even nabbed a guest acting nom. - Charlotte Walsh