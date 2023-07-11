Emmy-Nominated Soap Opera Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66 - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Emmy-Nominated Soap Opera Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66

A rep confirmed the death of the 'One Life to Live' actress on Monday

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Andrea Evans, known for starring on soap operas One Life to Live, Passions, The Bold & the Beautiful and more, died Sunday of cancer, her representative confirmed to The Messenger. She was 66 years old. 

Born in Aurora, Illinois, on June 18, 1957, Evans competed in beauty pageants and appeared in local theater productions before skyrocketing to fame in her breakout role of Tina Lord on ABC's One Life to Live from 1979 to 1981. 

Evans went on to portray Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984 before returning to One Life to Live in 1985. She was later nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance as Lord in 1988. She then quit the soap two years later and stayed out of the public eye for about a decade before returning to the small screen in Passions in 2000.

While speaking to People in 2008, the soap star told the outlet why she abruptly stepped out of the spotlight, revealing that a stalker caused her to stop working.

"It’s forever changed me,” she said at the time. “There’s no way it could not.”

Other notable productions Evans appeared in include Capital News, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, The Young and the Restless, Hit List, DeVanity – which earned the actress her second Emmy nomination – Face Off and Joy & Hope. Her most recent acting credit was in the drama, The Bay

Andrea Evans
Andrea Evans in 2018.Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Evans is survived by husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she married in 1998, and their daughter Kylie, whom they welcomed in 2004.

Rodriguez said in a statement, "Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease. She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30-plus years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my rock. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched."

