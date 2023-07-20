Television's biggest night may be in jeopardy.

In the midst of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards — currently scheduled for Sept. 18 — are at risk of being postponed.

After Variety reported Wednesday that the ceremony "may instead take place in November or even January, if an agreement takes longer to reach," the Television Academy responded in a statement to The Messenger.

"Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations," the Academy, who hosts the Emmys, said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."

Emmys statue. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Variety reported that the Academy and Fox were at a stalemate when it came to a ceremony date.

As they did in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the Academy reportedly wants to shift the ceremony to November. Meanwhile, Fox reportedly wants the telecast pushed all the way to January because of an already-stacked schedule in November.

A decision is expected to come by the end of July.

If Fox gets their wish, at least it will have some historic significance. The first three Emmys ceremonies — in 1949, 1950 and 1951 — all took place in January.



The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys were announced July 12, with Succession leading the way with 27 nominations, followed by The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.