Emmys Reportedly in Discussions to Postpone to 2024 Amid Strikes, Organizers Will ‘Monitor the Situation’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Emmys Reportedly in Discussions to Postpone to 2024 Amid Strikes, Organizers Will ‘Monitor the Situation’

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 18, but the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes leave things up in the air

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Television's biggest night may be in jeopardy.

In the midst of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards — currently scheduled for Sept. 18 — are at risk of being postponed.

After Variety reported Wednesday that the ceremony "may instead take place in November or even January, if an agreement takes longer to reach," the Television Academy responded in a statement to The Messenger.

"Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations," the Academy, who hosts the Emmys, said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."

Read More
Emmys statue
Emmys statue.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Variety reported that the Academy and Fox were at a stalemate when it came to a ceremony date. 

As they did in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the Academy reportedly wants to shift the ceremony to November. Meanwhile, Fox reportedly wants the telecast pushed all the way to January because of an already-stacked schedule in November.

A decision is expected to come by the end of July. 

If Fox gets their wish, at least it will have some historic significance. The first three Emmys ceremonies — in 1949, 1950 and 1951 — all took place in January.

The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmys were announced July 12, with Succession leading the way with 27 nominations, followed by The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.