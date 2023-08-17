Emma Slater is opening up about why things didn't work out with her and Sasha Farber.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from Farber, who also stars in the celebrity competition, in February, citing irreconcilable differences. The exes had been married for four years.

During an appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Slater told host Nick Viall that she and Farber are "still like family."

"So it isn't even really that the love is not there," she added. "It's actually not that at all. We're just potentially in two different places, but the hard part is that the love actually didn't go, and we still have that."

She shared that it's still "really confusing" as they try to "navigate" the split.

As for why they are no longer together, Slater added, "It's really the kid thing, which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids. I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids. Because I know that he is ready."

"I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids," she said. "But I do want kids. Just ... I don't know when it is. I'm kind of figuring it out myself. It's not something I take lightly, and I don't want to enter into something that I'm not sure about."

She later stated, "It really had nothing to do with him. He's always been very much himself. It's really me that has been the person that has just found it difficult to understand, why am I suddenly feeling different? It wasn't even a sudden thing, it was a gradual thing and something I had to just deal with."