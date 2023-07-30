Eminem Joins Boxer Terence Crawford for Surprise ‘Lose Yourself’ Ring Walk Prior to Title Fight - The Messenger
Eminem Joins Boxer Terence Crawford for Surprise ‘Lose Yourself’ Ring Walk Prior to Title Fight

The rapper served as the welterweight's hype man in Las Vegas Saturday night, prior to Crawford's victorious matchup against Errol Spence Jr.

Wendy Geller
Terence Crawford's matchup against Errol Spence Jr. in the welterweight title fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena Saturday night already came with plenty of built-in hype, but an unexpected appearance by a famous fan of the undefeated boxer pushed the excitement level over the top.

Serving as Crawford's hype man, rap superstar Eminem surprised the crowd by announcing the fighter — “Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world!" — then walking him to the ring to the accompaniment of his signature hit "Lose Yourself."

The rapper's energetic backing must have served as a good-luck charm, as Crawford did win the fight in the ninth round via TKO.

Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas.Al Bello/Getty Images

Prior to the weekend, Crawford had posted a video to his Instagram account in which he mused about whom he'd like to have as his hype man for the big fight. “I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out,” he noted.

That statement on social media apparently was the catalyst to making his wish come true, as Eminem himself replied in the comments.

“This is 2 crazy.!!!. You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!” the rapper enthused.

Eminem and Terrence Crawford
Eminem and Terrence CrawfordPaul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Steve Marcus/Getty Images
