Emily Simpson Says She Had a ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Before Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ Return

Emily Simpson's reactions aren't always pretty, but they're always real.

Before filming kicked off for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star received confirmation that former co-star Tamra Judge was returning to the show. Instead of jumping for joy, though, Simpson says she fully freaked out.

"I will be honest, I had a nervous breakdown," she exclusively told The Messenger at Swirl Boutique's Flowers + Friends event in San Clemente, Calif., on Monday. "It was a full-on, 'What the f–k? I'm gonna quit the show. I'm not interested in this. I don't want to do it. I don't want to deal with her.'"

During seasons 13 and 14, viewers watched Judge and Simpson keep their distance and struggle to develop a strong friendship. But when Judge left the show ahead of season 15, Simpson said she was disappointed in what her co-star had to say.

"Every podcast she went on, she used it as an opportunity to bash me," Simpson shared. "So why would I want to be on a show with someone who had spent years saying horrible things about me?"

The one person who was able to calm Simpson down was her husband Shane.

"He had to do the sit-down and he said, 'Emily, you're being irrational and you're being unreasonable and you have to realize that you've grown a lot in the last two years,'" Emily recalled. "'You're not the same person when you were on the show with her and she's changed. You have to look at it like an opportunity to have two different people come on the show from two completely different places that you were in years ago and you go from there.'"

Emily Simpson (wearing a Pistola jumpsuit and Amy Joy jewelry) and Deana Avila Linn host Swirl Boutique's Flowers + Friends event on May 13, 2023. (Credit: Swirl Boutique)

According to Simpson, her husband was right. While fans will have to watch the new season to see if this duo can build a friendship, Simpson is happy to have Judge back in the mix alongside veterans Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

"I think the show is so successful because people get very invested early on with the people that have been on long-term," she said. "When you take that away, when you take Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra away, it's detrimental for the show as a whole. Once my logic kicked back in and I wasn't crazy and screaming, I was like, 'Yeah, you're right. We do need that.'"

Real Housewives of Orange County kicks off a brand-new season Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.