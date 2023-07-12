Emily Blunt Says She’s Taking a Break From Acting to Focus on Her Daughters - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Emily Blunt Says She’s Taking a Break From Acting to Focus on Her Daughters

'I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones,' Blunt said of her two daughters

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Emily Blunt poses upon her arrival for the “Premiere” of the movie “Oppenheimer” at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Blunt is stepping away from acting this year.

Blunt, who stars in the forthcoming film Oppenheimer, discussed her decision on Monday's installment of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

She opened up about being a working mom and admitted she doesn't always manage the balance "well."

"I never feel I'm doing it right," she said. "But this year I'm not working."

Read More

Blunt shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski.

She explained, "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9. We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."

Blunt, who also stars in The Fall Guy and Imaginary Friends, which will both be released next year, added, "I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year. Some were more intense than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time-consuming than others. The ones that are time-consuming, I think for me, are becoming few and further between because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance."

Sharing her experience with mom guilt, Blunt said she's "very prone" to it.

"I think maybe all mothers are," she continued. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

She joked that her children are "horrified" she's an actress and refuse to watch any of her projects, "which is healthy," she said. "They just want me to be their mom."

Blunt added that her desire to take a break from acting comes and goes.

"The balance is, usually, it sways in extremes," she explained. "I'll work too much, and then I'll have a complete reaction against it and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I'll want to desperately work again. So I don't know if I do it moderately. I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.