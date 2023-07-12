Emily Blunt is stepping away from acting this year.
Blunt, who stars in the forthcoming film Oppenheimer, discussed her decision on Monday's installment of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.
She opened up about being a working mom and admitted she doesn't always manage the balance "well."
"I never feel I'm doing it right," she said. "But this year I'm not working."
- Emily Blunt Clarifies Break From Acting: ‘I’m Not Quitting Hollywood’
- Emily Blunt Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Is Prepared to Leave London Premiere if Strike Occurs
- Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and More React to SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Emily Blunt Says ‘Emaciated’ Cillian Murphy Ate Just ‘An Almond Every Day’ for ‘Oppenheimer’
- Emily Blunt on Teaching Her Kids About Bullying: ‘You Have to Start Young’ (Exclusive)
Blunt shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski.
She explained, "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9. We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."
Blunt, who also stars in The Fall Guy and Imaginary Friends, which will both be released next year, added, "I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year. Some were more intense than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time-consuming than others. The ones that are time-consuming, I think for me, are becoming few and further between because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance."
Sharing her experience with mom guilt, Blunt said she's "very prone" to it.
"I think maybe all mothers are," she continued. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."
She joked that her children are "horrified" she's an actress and refuse to watch any of her projects, "which is healthy," she said. "They just want me to be their mom."
Blunt added that her desire to take a break from acting comes and goes.
"The balance is, usually, it sways in extremes," she explained. "I'll work too much, and then I'll have a complete reaction against it and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I'll want to desperately work again. So I don't know if I do it moderately. I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment