Emily Blunt is stepping away from acting this year.

Blunt, who stars in the forthcoming film Oppenheimer, discussed her decision on Monday's installment of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

She opened up about being a working mom and admitted she doesn't always manage the balance "well."

"I never feel I'm doing it right," she said. "But this year I'm not working."

Blunt shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski.

She explained, "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9. We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."

Blunt, who also stars in The Fall Guy and Imaginary Friends, which will both be released next year, added, "I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year. Some were more intense than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time-consuming than others. The ones that are time-consuming, I think for me, are becoming few and further between because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance."

Sharing her experience with mom guilt, Blunt said she's "very prone" to it.

"I think maybe all mothers are," she continued. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

She joked that her children are "horrified" she's an actress and refuse to watch any of her projects, "which is healthy," she said. "They just want me to be their mom."

Blunt added that her desire to take a break from acting comes and goes.

"The balance is, usually, it sways in extremes," she explained. "I'll work too much, and then I'll have a complete reaction against it and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I'll want to desperately work again. So I don't know if I do it moderately. I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it."