Emily Blunt Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Is Prepared to Leave London Premiere if Strike Occurs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Is Prepared to Leave London Premiere if Strike Occurs

Emily Blunt told Deadline she and her fellow 'Oppenheimer' cast members are prepared to walk amid looming strike

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend UK Premiere of “Oppenheimer” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

The star-studded cast of Oppenheimer arrived for the film's premiere in London on Thursday amid a looming actor's strike.

In a statement released this morning, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said that the union's national board would meet in the morning to vote on a strike. When asked about the news on the Oppenheimer red carpet, star Emily Blunt told Deadline she and her fellow cast members were prepared to walk.

"I hope everyone makes a fair deal, and we are here to celebrate this movie," she said. "And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's the joy to be together."

Read More

Matt Damon, who plays the U.S. Army Corps who recruited Oppenheimer, added that this strike is going to be "tough" for the 160,000 actors who are a part of the union. "Nobody wants a work stoppage but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair then we gotta hold strong til we get a deal that's fair," he told Deadline.  

According to a report from Variety, the Oppenheimer premiere was pushed an hour earlier than originally planned so that the stars could participate in press interviews and photo ops without going against SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

SAG-AFTRA will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. to announce whether or not there will be a strike.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.