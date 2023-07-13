The star-studded cast of Oppenheimer arrived for the film's premiere in London on Thursday amid a looming actor's strike.

In a statement released this morning, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said that the union's national board would meet in the morning to vote on a strike. When asked about the news on the Oppenheimer red carpet, star Emily Blunt told Deadline she and her fellow cast members were prepared to walk.

"I hope everyone makes a fair deal, and we are here to celebrate this movie," she said. "And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's the joy to be together."

Matt Damon, who plays the U.S. Army Corps who recruited Oppenheimer, added that this strike is going to be "tough" for the 160,000 actors who are a part of the union. "Nobody wants a work stoppage but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair then we gotta hold strong til we get a deal that's fair," he told Deadline.

According to a report from Variety, the Oppenheimer premiere was pushed an hour earlier than originally planned so that the stars could participate in press interviews and photo ops without going against SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

SAG-AFTRA will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. to announce whether or not there will be a strike.