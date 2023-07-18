There's method acting and then there's Cillian Murphy.
The Oppenheimer star took his transformation into the film's title character seriously, reportedly subsisting on limited food to replicate the physicist's slender figure.
"He had such a monumental undertaking," Emily Blunt, who plays Murphy's on-screen wife, told Extra in an interview. "He could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."
Matt Damon, who stars alongside Murphy and Blunt in the film, noted in a separate interview with ET that Murphy wouldn't join the rest of the cast for dinner, which was typically held at one particular restaurant in the New Mexico town they used as a filming location.
- Robert Downey Jr. Reveals the Extreme Steps Cillian Murphy Took to ‘Survive’ Playing Oppenheimer
- Emily Blunt Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Is Prepared to Leave London Premiere if Strike Occurs
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Cillian Murphy Says ‘Sure’ to Playing a Ken in ‘Barbie’ Sequel: ‘Let’s Read the Script’
- Matt Damon on How His Daughters Will Deal With ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Having Same Release Date
- Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and More React to SAG-AFTRA Strike
"It was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was like the dining hall, you would go in, and you'd see everybody, so everyone would just end up sitting together," Damon recounted. "We invited Cillian to dinner every night, and he never went."
The actress further clarified that Murphy's dinner usually consisted of "one almond most nights or a little slice of apple."
Murphy was inspired by Oppenheimer's real-life diet, which the actor said mostly consisted of "cigarettes and pipes."
"I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything," he told The Guardian in a July 8 interview. "I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."
Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 21.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Doja Cat’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Left Singer Tyrese Concerned — See the PhotoEntertainment
- Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA AuctionEntertainment
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert DelayEntertainment
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender IdentityEntertainment
- ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’: Meet Benny Box, Mermaid-Lantis and More New Faces and Places in Season 8 (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul and Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment