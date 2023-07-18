There's method acting and then there's Cillian Murphy.

The Oppenheimer star took his transformation into the film's title character seriously, reportedly subsisting on limited food to replicate the physicist's slender figure.

"He had such a monumental undertaking," Emily Blunt, who plays Murphy's on-screen wife, told Extra in an interview. "He could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."

Matt Damon, who stars alongside Murphy and Blunt in the film, noted in a separate interview with ET that Murphy wouldn't join the rest of the cast for dinner, which was typically held at one particular restaurant in the New Mexico town they used as a filming location.

"It was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was like the dining hall, you would go in, and you'd see everybody, so everyone would just end up sitting together," Damon recounted. "We invited Cillian to dinner every night, and he never went."

The actress further clarified that Murphy's dinner usually consisted of "one almond most nights or a little slice of apple."

Murphy was inspired by Oppenheimer's real-life diet, which the actor said mostly consisted of "cigarettes and pipes."

"I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything," he told The Guardian in a July 8 interview. "I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 21.