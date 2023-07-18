Emily Blunt Says ‘Emaciated’ Cillian Murphy Ate Just ‘An Almond Every Day’ for ‘Oppenheimer’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt Says ‘Emaciated’ Cillian Murphy Ate Just ‘An Almond Every Day’ for ‘Oppenheimer’

The 'Oppenheimer' star took his transformation into the film's title character seriously, reportedly subsisting on minimal food to get into the exact right shape

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMERMelinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

There's method acting and then there's Cillian Murphy.

The Oppenheimer star took his transformation into the film's title character seriously, reportedly subsisting on limited food to replicate the physicist's slender figure.

"He had such a monumental undertaking," Emily Blunt, who plays Murphy's on-screen wife, told Extra in an interview. "He could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."

Matt Damon, who stars alongside Murphy and Blunt in the film, noted in a separate interview with ET that Murphy wouldn't join the rest of the cast for dinner, which was typically held at one particular restaurant in the New Mexico town they used as a filming location.

Read More

"It was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It was like the dining hall, you would go in, and you'd see everybody, so everyone would just end up sitting together," Damon recounted. "We invited Cillian to dinner every night, and he never went."

The actress further clarified that Murphy's dinner usually consisted of "one almond most nights or a little slice of apple."

Murphy was inspired by Oppenheimer's real-life diet, which the actor said mostly consisted of "cigarettes and pipes."

"I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything," he told The Guardian in a July 8 interview. "I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Oppenheimer lands in theaters on July 21.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.