More than two months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike to demand improvements to their collective contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), SAG-AFTRA is taking a stand alongside them, officially announcing their decision to strike after their contract expired on July 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Now, celebrities from all walks of the industry are speaking out.

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said in a heated statement: "It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."

Margot Robbie told Sky News from the Barbie red carpet, "I'm very much in support of all the unions."

Casper star Devon Sawa wrote on Twitter early Thursday morning: "We're on strike. Just a heads up, this isn't a party. A lot of us don't want to be on a strike, we are doing it for a reason. If you're going down to the picket line just to meet and greet and get a couple cool pics for the gram, you ain't us. He added in a follow-up tweet: "Also, no one has the right to tell me HOW to strike. I'll strike how I want to."

SAG member Jamie Lynn Spears, who is shooting the Zoey 101 reboot film, Zoey 102, said in a video posted to Instagram that she will not promote any of her forthcoming projects — even the completed ones — as members strike. "The strike is not going to just hurt the actors, it's going to affect everyone who is employed in this industry," she said in part.

Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough told Vanity Fair: “Yeah, it’s a very strange time and we’re very uncharted, and I don’t know what to expect, but I feel proud to stand in solidarity with my fellow film community, like my second family. I love this community so much, and I love the support within this community, and I’m hoping for a resolution soon."

Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens added, "I’m nervous. I have a bit of anxiety. I’m picketing not only as a stand of solidarity with the writers and learning more about my union, but it also makes me feel good. It’s something to do because right now it feels pretty endless and complicated and sad. And it’s good to walk and stand in solidarity because it feels like we’re doing something.”

Emily Blunt, speaking with Deadline from the Oppenheimer red carpet Thursday morning, said she and her fellow cast members were prepared to walk. "I hope everyone makes a fair deal, and we are here to celebrate this movie," she said. "And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now, it's the joy to be together."

Matt Damon, who also stars in Oppenheimer, added, "Nobody wants a work stoppage but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair then we gotta hold strong til we get a deal that's fair."