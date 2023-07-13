Emily Blunt Clarifies Break From Acting: ‘I’m Not Quitting Hollywood’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt Clarifies Break From Acting: ‘I’m Not Quitting Hollywood’

'Honestly, that story got overblown,' Blunt, who said earlier this week she was planning on taking a break from acting, told reporters at the 'Oppenheimer' premiere

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Emily Blunt poses upon her arrival for the “Premiere” of the movie “Oppenheimer” at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

After Emily Blunt mentioned earlier this week she was going to take a break from acting, fans were quick to panic. However, during the Oppenheimer premiere on Thursday, the actress clarified her comments, saying they were blown out of proportion.

"Honestly, that story got overblown," she told Deadline. "I'm just taking a little down time. Not quitting Hollywood. I was taking some months off to be with the kids."

During Monday's episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Blunt opened up about being a working mom and admitted she doesn't always manage the balance "well."

"I never feel I'm doing it right," said Blunt, who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski. "But this year I'm not working."

Read More

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9," she mentioned. "We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."

Blunt said she's often "very prone" to mom guilt and is still trying to figure out how to balance everything.

"You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother," she said. "I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

"The balance is, usually, it sways in extremes," she continued. "I'll work too much, and then I'll have a complete reaction against it and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I'll want to desperately work again. So I don't know if I do it moderately. I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.