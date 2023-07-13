After Emily Blunt mentioned earlier this week she was going to take a break from acting, fans were quick to panic. However, during the Oppenheimer premiere on Thursday, the actress clarified her comments, saying they were blown out of proportion.

"Honestly, that story got overblown," she told Deadline. "I'm just taking a little down time. Not quitting Hollywood. I was taking some months off to be with the kids."

During Monday's episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Blunt opened up about being a working mom and admitted she doesn't always manage the balance "well."

"I never feel I'm doing it right," said Blunt, who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski. "But this year I'm not working."

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9," she mentioned. "We're in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. It's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. I just felt that in my bones."

Blunt said she's often "very prone" to mom guilt and is still trying to figure out how to balance everything.

"You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother," she said. "I'm a huge advocate for it. I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition — it's just dreams and purpose — it's not an ugly word. I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

"The balance is, usually, it sways in extremes," she continued. "I'll work too much, and then I'll have a complete reaction against it and an aversion to being on a film set for a long time. And then I'll want to desperately work again. So I don't know if I do it moderately. I think I just have these pulls towards it and against it."