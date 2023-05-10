Emilio Estevez Says There’s a ‘Terrific Draft’ for a ‘Young Guns 3’ Film

The Takeaway: There's a draft script for Young Guns 3, but Estevez said legalities are holding up production.

Young Guns fans can remain cautiously optimistic about an upcoming installment in the franchise.

Emilio Estevez, the star of 1988's Young Guns and its 1990 sequel, offered an update on Billy the Kid's potential return to the screen during an interview with Uproxx published Tuesday.

"It all comes down to the legal minds that work out IP. Listen, I’m ready to go," Estevez, 60, said. "We have a terrific draft and if we can figure out the copyrights on all of this, and if Morgan Creek [Entertainment] can sort of untangle from some of the issues that they’ve got in terms of continuing the franchise, we’re ready to go."

The actor also addressed updates that would come with bringing the world of Young Guns into modern day.

"Of course, I’m not getting any younger, so I think we’ll drop the 'young' from the title, which we’ve done," he noted. "But I think that Westerns being revived certainly plays to our benefit."

The script is written by Estevez, who also plans to direct the film, Young Guns co-star Lou Diamond Phillips told Entertainment Weekly in May. While speaking to the publication, Phillips called Estevez's draft "wonderful" and shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with the cast, which included Kiefer Sutherland and Dermot Mulroney.

"I would crawl through broken glass to go work with those guys again," the actor said. "It's a sequel that allows for the right amount of time to have gone by, which puts it in a very interesting place in history."

As for the fact that (spoiler!) Billy the Kid and Phillips' character Jose Chavez both appeared to die in the last installment? Phillips told EW, "You never saw the body!"