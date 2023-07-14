Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died in January at the age of 54. Her sudden passing sent shockwaves as family, friends and fans came to terms with another heartbreaking turn for a Presley family.
As new details surrounding her untimely death come to light, memories of the legendary family's past tragedies are resurfaced.
Jesse Presley
Elvis was born in the shadow of death. On January 8, 1935, his mother Gladys suffered complications in labor, leading to the stillbirth of Elvis's identical twin Jesse Garon Presley.
- Lisa Marie Presley Died of Small Bowel Obstruction
- Lisa Marie Presley Died From a Surgery Complication That’s Not Typically Lethal
- Lisa Marie Presley Judge Confirms Estate Details as Family Seeks to Seal Dollar Amounts
- Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1.4 Million in Settlement Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate
- Riley Keough Remembers Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
Gladys Presley
Gladys developed hepatitis and died of a heart attack in August of 1958 at the age of 46. She and Elvis' father Vernon had just finished a trip to visit Elvis, who had been drafted into the U.S. Army. Gladys, along with her sons, husband and granddaughter Lisa Marie, is buried at Graceland, Elvis's legendary estate.
Elvis Presley
The king of rock n' roll died at the age of 42 after going into cardiac arrest at his Graceland estate on Aug. 16, 1977. His death came nearly three years after his divorce from Priscilla and nine years after the birth of Lisa Marie. Toxicity testing found 14 drugs in Elvis' system. Lisa Marie recalled seeing her father's body on the bathroom floor. "I just had a feeling," she told Rolling Stone in 2003. "He wasn't doing well. All I know is I had it, and it happened. I was obsessed with death at a very early age."
Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie’s only son Benjamin Keough took his own life in July of 2020 at the age of 27. It was later revealed that Keough had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was buried at Graceland, alongside Elvis, his great-grandparents Gladys and Vernon and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley
On January 12, 2023, Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie died at the age of 54. She was taken to the hospital citing severe abdominal pain, which was revealed to be the result of a bowel obstruction. Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest and died that afternoon. She was buried at Graceland, next to her son.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment