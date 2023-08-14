Elvis Presley’s 1968 ‘Bordello’ Scene Was Initially Cut, Considered Too Racy for TV

Elvis may have had the moves... but America wasn't ready at the time.

Ahead of the premiere of Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Special, Steve Binder — the director of Presley's comeback special — is recalling the moment he was initially told to cut the infamous "bordello" scene for being too risqué.

While filming the Singer Presents... Elvis scene (in which he displayed some of Elvis' famous dance moves), Binder said he called everyone on stage to the set, including sponsor representatives and NBC executives, to discuss any concerns.

"I said, 'Guys and gals, if you want anything changed, now's the time to speak up,'" Binder told Fox News Digital. "They all gave their opinions of what they objected about it. They felt the girls had too much cleavage showing in their breasts. So, we took black netting and brought the costuming department up to the stage. And in front of all of them, we put netting in. We did things like that to any of their objections. Then, I said, 'Is this acceptable... to be aired?' And they all said yes."

"So, I thought it was behind me," said Binder, who was unaware a sponsor was on his way to make the final decision.

"And this guy shows up in a brown suit and brown shoes," he recalled. "He's watching Dean Martin on a videotape [from a different special] with a 6-foot, beautiful young woman in a bikini. They're basically doing a dirty joke without the punchline. I'm thinking this is going to be a piece of cake because our 'bordello' sequence is nothing near as risqué as that segment."

"He walks over to our videotape machine," he continued. "I have the editor play the segment for him. And he immediately says, 'No, we can't show that.' And, so, they take it out of the show. I was incredibly upset having gone through all that. And then for the 'bordello' scene to be taken out. When it [later] came back in, I guess America had moved on by that time. And it was totally acceptable. So it's been in ever since."

Binder said the original special was only 60 minutes and had "very little of [the bordello scene] in it." However, when Elvis died in 1977, NBC decided to do a three-hour special and included the original bordello scene.

"They sent a gopher down to the library to get the Elvis master," he shared. "He probably knew nothing about the past. He walked down there, saw my 90-minute edited version, which I didn't even think NBC kept, and pulled that one instead of the original 60-minute master. And from that day forward, there is no more 60 minutes. It's all about the 90 minutes. And everything they took out of the 60-minute version, including the 'bordello' scene, went back into the show."

Binder added that his collaboration with Presley was "a special time in my life."

"I never realized how lucky we were every time we walked on that stage," he shared. "When we put the cameras up, something magical happened."

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Special will be available for streaming Aug. 15 on Paramount+.