A revolver gifted to Elvis Presley just months before his death in 1977 is hitting the auction block, 10 days following the 46th anniversary of his passing.

Elvis Presley performing live onstage Steve Morley/Redferns

The Smith & Wesson Model 53 handgun is being auctioned at Rock Island Auction Co. on Aug. 26. According to the auction house, the gun was a commemorative gift for the U.S. Bicentennial; however, the name of the person who ordered the gun to give Presley is not documented and remains a mystery.

A revolver once gifted to Elvis Presley up for auction. Rock Island Auction Company

"Originally manufactured in 1974, this Model 53 returned to the S&W factory in 1976 to undergo its transformation into a Russell Smith masterpiece specifically for Elvis Presley," the listing for the auction explains, detailing the firearm's unique features, which include gold and silver inlays; as well as imagery of an eagle, minuteman and Liberty Bell.

A revolver once gifted to Elvis Presley up for auction. Rock Island Auction Company

The gun additionally features the engraving: "in 1976 for a Bi-centennial Commemorative gift for Elvis Presley, factory ordered from Hiram’s of California."

The revolver is expected to sell for $60,000 to $90,000, according to the auction house.