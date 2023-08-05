Elvis Presley’s Revolver Going Up for Auction Days After the Anniversary of His Death
The Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver was a 1976 gift to the late King of Rock and Roll, who died on August 16, 1977
A revolver gifted to Elvis Presley just months before his death in 1977 is hitting the auction block, 10 days following the 46th anniversary of his passing.
The Smith & Wesson Model 53 handgun is being auctioned at Rock Island Auction Co. on Aug. 26. According to the auction house, the gun was a commemorative gift for the U.S. Bicentennial; however, the name of the person who ordered the gun to give Presley is not documented and remains a mystery.
"Originally manufactured in 1974, this Model 53 returned to the S&W factory in 1976 to undergo its transformation into a Russell Smith masterpiece specifically for Elvis Presley," the listing for the auction explains, detailing the firearm's unique features, which include gold and silver inlays; as well as imagery of an eagle, minuteman and Liberty Bell.
The gun additionally features the engraving: "in 1976 for a Bi-centennial Commemorative gift for Elvis Presley, factory ordered from Hiram’s of California."
The revolver is expected to sell for $60,000 to $90,000, according to the auction house.
