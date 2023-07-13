Elton John’s ‘Farewell’ Finishes Run as Biggest Tour in History

Elton John is saying goodbye to the road on a high note.

Nearly five years after launching his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, the legendary singer-songwriter wrapped up the trek Saturday with record numbers. According to figures obtained by Billboard Boxscore, John raked in $939.1 million with 6 million tickets sold.

John kicked off the tour in September 2018. It was originally supposed to last three years, but the long “farewell” was extended two years due to the pandemic causing the tour business to shutter temporarily.

The “Rocket Man” singer claims he will no longer tour, but he may play occasional one-off shows in the future.

John had already set the record for the highest-grossing tour in history earlier this year, according to Boxscore. He continued to break his own record with 49 European arena dates. He also played additional U.S. dates in stadiums and arenas.

Posting Saturday on Instagram, the "Candle in the Wind” singer wrote, "What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night."