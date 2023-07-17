Elton John briefly testified in Kevin Spacey's ongoing sexual assault trial Monday, backing the former House of Cards actor's claims that he did not grab a man's crotch while en route to the "Rocket Man" singer's annual White Tie & Tiara Ball in the early 2000s, per Associated Press.

The Grammy Award-winning artist — who appeared in London's Southwark Crown Court via video after husband David Furnish previously testified that Spacey did not attend the yearly gathering at their Windsor home in "2004 or 2005," as the alleged victim claimed — said Spacey had attended the soirée one time after flying in via private jet.

John also confirmed that the Baby Driver actor bought a Mini Cooper in an auction for the Elton John AIDS Foundation the same night, adding that he stayed the night at their home after the event. Spacey testified that he had only attended the event in 2001.

Furnish said he had looked back at pictures taken of attendees at the party from 2001 to 2005, noting that all guests were photographed each year. He said that Spacey only appeared in images from 2001, and that he remembered his surprise appearance because of Spacey's status.

"He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball," the filmmaker said.

The alleged victim — who noted he may have gotten the year wrong — previously testified that the Usual Suspects star grabbed him with such force that he almost crashed his car on the freeway while driving to the charity gala.

The man also testified that Spacey had inappropriately touched him for several years before the alleged car incident.

Spacey is facing accusations of 12 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, all of which he denies. The accusations come from four different unnamed men who say Spacey carried out his acts between 2001 and 2013 during his tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

Spacey's trial is expected to last through the end of July.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.