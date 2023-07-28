Elon Musk Reacts to Ex-Wife Talulah Riley’s Engagement to Thomas Brodie-Sangster

The Internet was shocked to learn that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's two-time ex-wife, Talulah Riley, is marrying Thomas Brodie-Sangster, aka the kid from Love Actually.

Riley announced the news on social media Thursday, writing, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!"

Musk responded to the news on X, his controversial moniker rebrand for Twitter, with "Congratulations" and a simple red heart emoji.

Brodie-Sangster also celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, "Love is all around."

Alongside Love Actually, Brodie-Sangster has also starred in The Queen's Gambit, Game of Thrones and The Maze Runner. Riley is an actor as well, starring in Westworld, Inception and Pride & Prejudice. In fact, the newly engaged pair met while filming their miniseries, Pistol.

Prior to his relationship and child with singer-songwriter Grimes, Musk was married to Riley from 2010 to 2012 and then again from 2013 to 2016.

The two seem to be on good terms still and regularly chat on Twitter, most recently about the risk and needed regulations with the rise of artificial intelligence.