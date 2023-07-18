Elon Musk Finally Started Paying Twitter Creators — Here’s What That Looks Like

Twitter has finally launched its long-awaited revenue sharing program for creators. So what does it entail? Read on.

Back in February, CEO Elon Musk promised that Twitter would begin sharing ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads, but fans and creators on the social platform didn't hear of the program again for months.

As The Messenger reported at the time, Twitter announced in a surprise tweet on July 13 that the program, called the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program, was up and running, and users reported that payments began coming through.

"Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," the social platform wrote on its official account. "This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter."

The official account also linked to the details of the program, which outline who is eligible to receive payments and other criteria.

Who is eligible to be a part of the program?

According to Twitter's announcement, creators have to meet several criteria to qualify to be paid under this new program.

Creators must:

Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

Have more than 5 million impressions on their posts every month for the last 3 months

Pass the review for Creator Monetization Standards

The Creator Monetization Standards have their own set of standards creators must meet as well. Among other requirements, users must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a complete profile, including a name, bio, profile picture, and header image

Be in good standing with the platform (cannot have violated Twitter's Terms of Service)

Follow Twitter's monetization conduct standards (which include avoiding solicitation, fraud and spam)

How do creators get paid using this program?

Twitter is partnered with the online financial platform Stripe, and they are using this app to pay their eligible creators. Users who have announced that they've been paid through the program since its launch received a notification through the Twitter app, and their funds were conferred to their bank through Stripe.

It's important to note that having a Stripe account linked to your Twitter is necessary to be paid for this program. This also means that creators who live in countries that Stripe doesn't service are not eligible.

How much can creators be paid through this program?

In June, Musk announced that the first round of creator payouts will total $5 million. These payments would also be cumulative from February (when the program was announced) onward.

Creators who announced that they received a payment through this program thus far have had varied payment amounts, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands.

Techcrunch reported Monday that payouts through the program are determined by tweet impressions.

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer and writer who has over 710,000 followers, tweeted that she earned $7,153. According to St. Clair, she had around 840 million impressions from February to date, putting her payment at about $8.52 per million impressions.

But, as Techcrunch points out, it’s not clear if CPMs change from user to user.

Other users, such as writer Meecham Meriweather, who has over

51,000 followers, tweeted that he had received a higher payment. Meriweather said he received $11,372.

Why is the program so controversial?

The discussion of how creators are paid through the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program has been the subject of controversy since it was announced last week.

Notably, Andrew Tate, a controversial social media figure who is currently under investigation for human trafficking and rape, said he was paid $20,379 by the program.

Additionally, though not all, the majority of people paid by the program so far have been right-wing, or at least conservative, media figures.

In their announcement last week, Twitter clarified that they are still testing out the program and are "rolling out to an initial group who will be invited to accept payment," seemingly implying that this first group to be paid was not selected based on eligibility, but rather manually selected.

Many creators who do qualify under the new guidelines have still not been paid yet.

"We will soon launch an application process for ads revenue sharing," Twitter wrote in their announcement.