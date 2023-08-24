Elle King Shares How She Overcame Postpartum Depression, Details Uplifting Weight Loss Journey

Elle King is celebrating a huge milestone in her personal life.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer detailed how she has been able to overcome her "very deep" battle with depression nearly two years after welcoming her son, Lucky, in 2021.

Alongside a video documenting her daily skincare and exercise routine on Instagram, King penned a lengthy caption in which she explained how the past two years have been for her, both mentally and physically.

"Almost 2 years postpartum!" she wrote. "I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs. at 5'3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023. It doesn't happen over night. It didn't even happen in a year for me. In fact, it's an ongoing, still-working-towards, ever-changing goals kinda thing."

King further explained that she fell into a "very deep depression" during her pregnancy and well after she gave birth.

"I also didn't even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out," the singer shared. "I felt trapped in my body. I couldn't even sing."

"So I started slow," she continued. "Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f---ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger."

King went on to share different ways to get moving, before diving into her own weight loss journey.

"I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it's so much more," she said. "My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I've been tiny, I've been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I'M HEALTHY."

The musician, who made a point to say that she is not taking any weight loss medication, concluded: "I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy."