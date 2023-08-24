Elle King Shares How She Overcame Postpartum Depression, Details Uplifting Weight Loss Journey - The Messenger
Elle King Shares How She Overcame Postpartum Depression, Details Uplifting Weight Loss Journey

'I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy,' the singer shared

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Elle King attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Elle King is celebrating a huge milestone in her personal life.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer detailed how she has been able to overcome her "very deep" battle with depression nearly two years after welcoming her son, Lucky, in 2021.

Alongside a video documenting her daily skincare and exercise routine on Instagram, King penned a lengthy caption in which she explained how the past two years have been for her, both mentally and physically.

"Almost 2 years postpartum!" she wrote. "I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs. at 5'3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023. It doesn't happen over night. It didn't even happen in a year for me. In fact, it's an ongoing, still-working-towards, ever-changing goals kinda thing."

King further explained that she fell into a "very deep depression" during her pregnancy and well after she gave birth.

"I also didn't even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out," the singer shared. "I felt trapped in my body. I couldn't even sing."

"So I started slow," she continued. "Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f---ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger."

King went on to share different ways to get moving, before diving into her own weight loss journey.

"I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it's so much more," she said. "My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I've been tiny, I've been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I'M HEALTHY."

The musician, who made a point to say that she is not taking any weight loss medication, concluded: "I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy."

