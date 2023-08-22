Elizabeth Taylor's stunning Palm Springs, Calif., home is on the market, and it could be yours for the cool price tag of $5 million.
Though the legendary actress died in 2011, her longtime close friend Kathy Ireland recently updated the property, which boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with one half bath and one three-quarter bath, per Robb Report. The home also features more than 4,200 square feet of living space and is listed by Sandra Upchurch of Signature Real Estate Group.
Nestled in the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, Taylor's former home – referred to as "Casa Elizabeth" – offers incredible views of the San Jacinto mountain range in a private and peaceful setting, thanks to the high walls and lush greenery surrounding the property. There is also a three-car garage behind a gated driveway.
The light interiors – including tile floors, white kitchen cabinets and white carpets in the bedroom – give the home a tranquil, spa-like feel throughout. The bathrooms are complete with walk-in showers, soaking tubs and plenty of counter space.
Taylor's former property is also the epitome of indoor-outdoor living, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, a cabana area, an outdoor kitchen complete with a sink, refrigerator, grill, tons of counter space and seating options and, of course, a pool surrounded by palm trees with mountain views.
The home is currently owned by Fred Bin, CEO of California real estate company Zoom Casa, who bought the property for a whopping $3.8 million in March.
