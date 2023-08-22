You Can Buy Elizabeth Taylor’s Stunning Palm Springs Vacation Home for $5 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

You Can Buy Elizabeth Taylor’s Stunning Palm Springs Vacation Home for $5 Million

The 'Cleopatra' actress' home was recently updated by close friend Kathy Ireland

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A publicity photograph of Elizabeth Taylor taken for her 1959 film Suddenly, Last Summer.George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor's stunning Palm Springs, Calif., home is on the market, and it could be yours for the cool price tag of $5 million. 

Though the legendary actress died in 2011, her longtime close friend Kathy Ireland recently updated the property, which boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with one half bath and one three-quarter bath, per Robb Report. The home also features more than 4,200 square feet of living space and is listed by Sandra Upchurch of Signature Real Estate Group.

Nestled in the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, Taylor's former home – referred to as "Casa Elizabeth" – offers incredible views of the San Jacinto mountain range in a private and peaceful setting, thanks to the high walls and lush greenery surrounding the property. There is also a three-car garage behind a gated driveway.

The light interiors – including tile floors, white kitchen cabinets and white carpets in the bedroom – give the home a tranquil, spa-like feel throughout. The bathrooms are complete with walk-in showers, soaking tubs and plenty of counter space. 

Taylor's former property is also the epitome of indoor-outdoor living, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, a cabana area, an outdoor kitchen complete with a sink, refrigerator, grill, tons of counter space and seating options and, of course, a pool surrounded by palm trees with mountain views.

The home is currently owned by Fred Bin, CEO of California real estate company Zoom Casa, who bought the property for a whopping $3.8 million in March.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.