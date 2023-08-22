Elizabeth Hurley is soaking up the last weeks of summer the best way possible: in her birthday suit on a watermelon!

"Just floating on a slice of watermelon," the Royals alum captioned a clip of herself in the pool, to which fans couldn't get enough of.

"I envy the person who recorded this," wrote one Instagram user, while another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "A charmed life you lead, not to mention the person filming."

More fans joined in on the fun, with one writing, "Who knew dreams could be caught on video," while another added, "Lucky slice of watermelon," and another said, "To die and come back as that pool toy, now that would be heaven."

The Austin Powers actress, who celebrated her birthday in June, has been open in the past about how she maintains such a youthful look and why she seemingly ages backward — and it all has to do with what she puts in and on her body.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she previously told New York Magazine's The Cut. "When I'm at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

Elizabeth Hurley, Host and Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Campaign attends the 2023 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse on May 09, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Additionally, Hurley swears by a few tried-and-true skincare products, like Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Cream.

"I think I've been lucky because I've been with the company for 24 years so I've had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them," the U.K. native told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2019. "My most favorite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I've used it religiously twice a day ever since."

She added: "Other products I particularly love are the La Mer products. They make beautiful skincare. I probably use more product now than I did 20 years ago and I'm looking forward to putting more on!"