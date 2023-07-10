Elizabeth Holmes Gets Prison Term Shortened By Two Years, Records Reveal - The Messenger
Elizabeth Holmes Gets Prison Term Shortened By Two Years, Records Reveal

The Bureau of Prisons did not disclose why the disgraced former CEO of Theranos had her sentence shortened

Charlotte Phillipp
Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced former CEO of Theranos, has had her prison sentence slashed by two years, according to records from the Bureau of Prisons.

Originally, Holmes was set to be released after 11 years and three months. However, updated BOP records now have her release date set to Dec. 29, 2032.

"For privacy, safety and security reasons, our office does not comment on the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including release planning or release plans," a BOP spokesperson told The Messenger.

Holmes began serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan on May 30. The minimal-security women's prison also currently is home to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, who also began serving her five-month sentence in May.

Bryan currently has 627 inmates currently on site, and women are expected to follow a rigid timetable that starts work at 6 a.m. daily. Eligible women are assigned jobs in fields such as food service and factory work, earning between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour.

Last year, Holmes was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for convincing doctors and patients to use Theranos' blood-testing services, despite her knowledge that the services did not work correctly.

Additionally, Holmes, along with her ex-partner and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was ordered by courts to pay $452 million in restitution to investors.

