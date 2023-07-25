The Dick Cavett Show ran for 35 years in one way or another across several networks from 1968 to the early 2000s. A renowned interviewer, Cavett had guests of all kinds on his show, from major names in entertainment to ordinary people. The thoughtful approach he took to conversations with his guests earned him the moniker, "the thinking man's talk show host."

While his shows often featured laughter, one episode in 1971 would get particularly dark for Cavett, the live audience and the other guests. Even though it never aired, that episode would become the most remembered episode of Cavett's show.

Guests join Dick Cavett on 'The Dick Cavett Show' Bettmann/Getty

The episode

In 1971, Cavett was taping an episode in New York City that featured J.I. Rodale, a healthy living advocate who was into organic farming and gardening. The show was taped in front of a live audience and was intended to air that evening.

According to Cavett, while he was interviewing another guest, journalist Pete Hamill, Rodale made a sound from the couch that resembled a snore, then hung his head — to which Cavett responded, "Are we boring you, Mr. Rodale?" Cavett wrote in a 2007 New York Times piece titled, "When That Guy Died on My Show." The audience laughed, thinking that Rodale was pretending to be asleep in response to the conversation.

Cavett also wrote that Rodale had been a great guest up until that point: "He was extremely funny for half an hour, talking about health foods, and as a friendly gesture he offered me some of his special asparagus, boiled in urine. I think I said, 'Anybody’s we know?' while making a mental note to have him back."

When Rodale didn't respond to the joke about whether he was bored, Cavett said he and Hamill realized that something was wrong. "His head tilted to the side as Pete, in close-up as it happened, whispered audibly, 'This looks bad.'"

"The audience laughed at that. I didn’t, because I knew Rodale was dead."

The episode had already been filming for at least an hour, according to Cavett, but none of the footage of the episode was ever brought to air. Years after the incident, Cavett explained that the reason the episode never aired was because the show's producers wouldn't have had time to notify Rodale's family about his passing before the show went live.

He went on to suggest that he might contact Rodale's family to see if they'd be okay with airing the early parts of the show. This would be one of many times that Cavett joked about the TV death, often bringing up throughout the years the irony of Rodale's staunch stance on healthy living prior to dying of what was later discovered to be a heart attack. According to Cavett, when Rodale passed, he was literally in the middle of saying how healthy he was.

"The staff couldn't look at [the footage] for a while, and when we did, we were stunned — and all had forgotten — that he said in it, 'I plan to live to be 100' at one point. And one thing you never want to hear or say: 'I've never felt better in my life,'" Cavett told Yahoo of Rodale's last words.

Cavett still remembers what it was like as the audience realized that Rodale had actually died, right in front of them. "Watching the awareness that this might just be real start to roll backward through the audience. Their reluctant awareness that this was not part of the show," he wrote in the Times.

The aftermath

The next day as the story exploded in the news, Cavett thought his show might never be able to bounce back from the ordeal. "That night I told the whole story in the (comedy) monologue spot. No laughs then. I dreaded coming back from commercial," he wrote.

Despite the show never airing and the footage of Rodale's death never being made public, Cavett says fans often believe they saw it. "These people could pass a polygraph test that they saw it," he said in a YouTube clip. "It never aired. I must have described it so brilliantly [in the Times piece]."

Though Cavett was worried about the show's future at the time, he immediately found at his next taping that, "No one referred to the tragic happening, and everything meant to be funny got what seemed clearly to be larger than usual laughs," he wrote.

"Everyone was eager to get back to laughs."