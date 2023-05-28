Edward James Olmos Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran actor Edward James Olmos has revealed to fans that he recently experienced a challenging health struggle with throat cancer.

"This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer," the 76-year-old Stand and Deliver actor said on the Mando & Friends podcast Friday.

"I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation. The week before, I finished my chemo," he added.

Olmos noted that he endured "months and months" of chemotherapy and radiation as the cancer "attacked" his throat. "Right here, I still have a bump ... my lymph nodes, they burned them out," he explained.

Olmos recounted how his team of five doctors informed him that they weren't certain how his voice would hold up.

"'We do not not know what you're going to sound like.' I said 'What?'" he recounted.

"We're shooting your vocal cords," Olmos continued, quoting his doctors. "We're shooting your throat — where you eat, where you swallow, where you talk, breathe, everything goes through here."

Olmos added: "A lot of my friends have passed, because of this. It's a very strong disease. Cancer is, period. But in the throat, it's really difficult."

He said there were “times in the months that I was undergoing the treatments that the body gives up. I didn’t want to take my food through my stomach," he added.

"They wanted to put tubes in and feed me nutrients because I couldn’t swallow. They had to get 2,500 calories into my body every day. That was ridiculous, that was so hard," he recalled.

"It was an experience that changed me, changed me totally."

The Oscar-nominated actor credited being in good condition from regular exercise and a healthy diet as a key factor in helping him battle the disease.