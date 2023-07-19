‘Claim to Fame’: Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Shayne Said Her Dad Trusted She Wouldn’t ‘Embarrass Him’ on TV (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Claim to Fame’: Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Shayne Said Her Dad Trusted She Wouldn’t ‘Embarrass Him’ on TV (Exclusive)

Shayne Murphy revealed why her famous father had no advice about her reality TV competition stint

Amanda Bell
Shayne Murphy on ‘Claim to Fame.’ABC/John Fleenor

Eddie Murphy wasn't worried about his daughter Shayne Murphy making her way into the national spotlight, according to the Claim to Fame star. Shayne, who was eliminated on Monday night's newest episode of the unique ABC reality competition show, exclusively told The Messenger that when she decided to join the show, her famous father wasn't concerned at all.

"I didn't commit to coming  until maybe two days before, and then that's when I let him know. So we didn't really get to talk about it much," she explained. "I'm sure he was definitely surprised, but he's also just very supportive of everything that I do. And just very trusting that like, I'm not gonna get on TV and embarrass him."

The younger Murphy also revealed that her father had no words of wisdom about her journey into television stardom, despite his many, many years of experience in the fame bubble, because she already had a gameplan in place for herself.

"I think because this is a competition show and I've grown up on The Challenge and Big Brother and shows like that, I was not thinking about getting advice from anyone else. I kind of went into it sort of having my own game plan and knowing what I was going to do," she explained.

Shayne Murphy from 'Claim to Fame.'
Shayne Murphy from "Claim to Fame."ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Eddie Murphy is, of course, not the only A-lister who has been identified on Claim to Fame Season 2 so far. Some of those other big names passed along some extra sage words for their relatives.

Jada Star, for example, is the niece of music legend Dolly Parton and revealed that her beloved aunt told her, "Just be yourself. Don't worry about trying to be something different. Why don't you show everybody who you really are?" 

Meanwhile, the season's first correctly-guessed contestant Carly Reeves revealed that her uncle Tom Hanks agreed that his identity was "hard" to conceal under the circumstances. And Travis Tyson, son of Neil deGrasse Tyson, said that his father was delighted that he had such a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity as Claim to Fame.

Read The Messenger's full Q&A with Shayne Murphy right here.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

